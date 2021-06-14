Everwild was another of the illustrious absentees at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase last night, despite the rumors that his absence could already be expected, but this would be due to a still preliminary state of work, considering that the development started from scratch, according to Jeff Grubb.

As usual, we are reporting rumors, also in this case by the journalist / insider Jeff Grubb, which has now become extremely popular in this role. Therefore, this is not official information and should not be taken as such, but the source in question has shown that it can be reliable, so we take it into consideration.

Everwild remains one of the most fascinating games shown in recent years but we still don’t know what it is

According to reports from Grubb, the development of Everwild would have restarted almost from scratch, thus suffering a “reboot” real following the departure of Simon Woodroffe, who left Rare and his role as creative director on Everwild a few months ago.

“It was restarted,” Grubb said on a recent podcast, “Everyone knows that the creative director left Rare and after that event they did restart production, therefore it is still very far from the conclusion, it currently has an exit window scheduled for 2023, perhaps “.

However, it could come even later, according to Grubb: “There are really a lot of things planned for 2023 at Xbox, so there’s a chance this could be. married to 2024, it’s easy for that to happen. “In short, the wait would still be very long, considering that the first Everwild presentation trailer dates back to the end of 2019 and the game had returned to show itself last July with another trailer on Xbox Series X .