Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Al Dhafra Hospitals Department of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” decided to open evening clinics in 5 different hospitals next to the Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center to receive patients during the evening period as well as the morning period. It was also decided to operate other clinics during Saturdays of every week for a number of specialized clinics that vary from One hospital for another according to the needs of each region, as these clinics cover the therapeutic services in the city of Ghayathi, Al Silaa, Delma Island, Al Marfa and Liwa.

The evening clinics that were decided to operate during the evening period at Al Sila Hospital include the Internal Medicine Clinic, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, and the Dental Clinic, which will start working on Sunday and Monday of each week from five in the evening until nine in the evening, next to the children’s clinic, which will be working from Sunday to Thursday from five in the evening until nine in the evening.

It was also decided to operate evening clinics in Ghayathi Hospital, including the internal clinic from Sunday to Thursday from five in the evening until nine in the evening, the children’s clinic from Sunday to Thursday from three in the evening until midnight, and the dental clinic during Tuesdays of every week from five in the evening until nine In the evening, as for the Mirfa Hospital, it includes my internal and children’s clinics on Sunday and Tuesday from six to nine in the evening, as well as operating my internal and children’s clinics in Liwa Hospital from Sunday to Thursday from eight in the morning until eight in the evening, and in Dalma Island Hospital, the internal clinics, children, women and obstetrics will be operated On Sunday and Monday of every week from five in the evening until nine in the evening.

At the Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center in Madinat Zayed, the family medicine clinic and the children’s clinic will be operating from Sunday to Thursday from one in the evening until ten in the evening, as well as the ear, nose and throat clinic, as well as the endocrinology clinic on Mondays of every week from one in the evening until ten in the evening.

Specialized Clinics

The Department of Al Dhafra Hospitals also decided to operate a number of specialized clinics on Saturday every week, including the Internal Medicine and Children’s Clinic from 11 am to 8 pm and the dental clinic from 4 pm to 8 pm in Ghayathi Hospital, while the internal clinics, children, women, obstetrics and teeth will be operated in the hospital. Al Sila’a will operate from 11 am to 8 pm. As for Al Mirfa Hospital, the internal and children’s clinics will be operated from 11 am until 8 pm. In Liwa Hospital, the general medicine clinic will be operated. At Delma Island Hospital, it will include the internal and children’s clinic, the obstetrics and gynecology clinic, and at Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center. My family and children’s medicine clinics, during the same period from 11 am to 8 pm.