There is no doubt that the teaser for Starfield was one of the highest points of the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021. This game managed to raise the hype so much that even James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, is excited.

Through his Twitter account, James Gunn asked Marvel a very important favor: to let him delay the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a few months. The reason? Want to play Starfield for those dates.

“The fact that this is going to come out shortly after we’re going to start shooting Guardians Vol. 3 it is an enormous cruelty. Will people be very disappointed if we delay the movie a couple of months so I can play this for a bit? Marvel? Anyone? ”Commented James Gunn.

The fact that this is coming out just a short while after we start shooting Guardians Vol 3 is an unspeakable cruelty. Will people be too disappointed if we push the movie for another couple months so I can play this game for a while? @MarvelStudios? Anyone? 😔 https://t.co/ahxQPUl7ZK – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 13, 2021

James Gunn confused the release date of Starfield

Wait … does that mean that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will start shooting until November 2022? Not really. What happened was something else.

Turns out Gunn misread and thought that Starfield would debut on November 11, 2021 and not on November 11, 2022. Thus, the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it won’t be affected by the long-awaited RPG that Bethesda described as a Han Solo simulator in space.

“Oh. I’m seeing that it’s actually November 2022, not November 2021. I guess that’s better, but it also sucks. Okay, Marvel, I guess the movie will finish on time. “

Oh I’m seeing this is actually November 2022 not November 2021. I guess that’s better and also that sucks. Okay, Marvel, I guess I’ll finish the movie in time. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 13, 2021

