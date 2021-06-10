All fans of Evangelion they remember the apartment of Misato katsuragias well as his love of alcoholic beverages and instant food. Well apparently now the fans will have the opportunity to visit this apartment in real life, although they may not be able to meet Misato in person.

This will happen thanks to a collaboration between the creators of Evangelion and manufacturers of alcoholic beverages, Dassai, a brand that appears several times within the anime and is apparently the favorite of Misato, as it has bottles and cans of several of its products.

Why are you going to recreate Misato’s apartment?

The recreation of the department will be to celebrate the launch of the film ‘Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time‘, which will hit Japanese theaters on June 12, 2021. For this reason, one of the stores in Dassai It will be decorated with the theme of the popular anime and in the main stand there will be the recreation of the department of Misato.

Dassai It seeks that the recreation is quite faithful, so much so that the arrangement of the bottles will be the same as in the series, with some empty and others thrown away. But the most interesting thing is that the brand collaborated with the brewery Sapporo Y Ueshima Coffee Company to recreate other of the favorite drinks of Misato.

The Department of Misato it’s so popular with fans of Evangelion, that even in Youtube you can find a virtual tour of this space. The creator of this virtual tour indicates that he took direct references to the apartment’s appearances in the anime and completed it with sketches from the production. That is dedication!

This recreation will be in store from June 7 to July 31, 2021 so if you consider yourself a big fan of Evangelion or Japanese alcoholic beverages, you still have time to get a ticket to Japan. But do it very carefully and watch out for the covicho.

