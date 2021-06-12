Eva Navarro will continue one more year at Levante. The Murcian forward announced her renewal with the granota team and thus clears all the rumors that could place her at Real Madrid for the next campaign. The young pearl was already tempted by the white team last summer, but the compensatory clause dissuaded the Madrid club and convinced Eva to renew for a season.The one from Yecla, despite being only 20 years old, is one of the fixed players for María Pry until her cruciate ligament rupture only a few months ago that kept her in the dry dock. Navarro will continue to be a granota, a team with which he will debut in the Champions League …

One of the jewels of Spanish women’s football has decided to put an end to the rumors very soon. Su cruciate ligament injury last March keeps him unable to play and will do so until next season. And he will do it with granota and on the return to the Champions League Levantine set. Eva will face her fourth season in Valencia, where she arrived at only 16 years old after standing out at the Plaza Argel and with the lower categories of Spain. U-17 world champion and U-20 world runner-up, Eva has already debuted with the senior team, achieving her first goal at just 19 years old against Moldova. A fixed one for Jorge Vilda who is already a veteran at Primera Iberdrola. He has participated in 64 meetings between Primera Iberdrola, Copa de la Reina and Super Cup, in which he has scored 14 goals. Real Madrid will have to keep waiting to be able to incorporate one of the great talents of Spanish football.