Politics raids the Europeans: whistles to England that supports “Black Lives Matter”, the shirt of Ukraine that refers to Crimea has been censored

England started the European Championships by beating Croatia 1-0 with a goal from Sterling, but the controversy with the public continues. Before the start of the challenge, the British players knelt in the gesture made famous by “Black Lives Matter” which had already created political controversy in the last friendly preparations. Despite the contrary opinion of some of the fans, the Football Association (the English Football Association) has decided to support the choice of the boys of Southgate, who in fact repeated the gesture also at Wembley. Croatia was also consistent, but did not kneel, as announced on the eve.

Wembley whistles England backing “Black Lives Matter”

At that point, from the stands of the London stadium, which for the occasion hosted 22,500 spectators (in compliance with the Covid-19 prevention rules), whistles and “buu” started, which however were covered by the applause of most public dep. The former England international Rio Ferdinand he said that “the fans should know that the players and the coach have repeatedly explained the reasons behind this choice. It is not a political fact. Forget these things and support the kids ”.

UEFA censors Ukraine’s shirt after Russian protests

On the issue of the relationship between football and politics, Uefa has ordered Ukraine to change the official uniform chosen for these European Championships, a few hours before the debut match against the Netherlands. The original team kit of Shevchenko in fact it depicts the map of the country on the front of the shirt, also including the territory of Crimea: a clear reference to the dispute that began in 2014 with Putin’s Russia, which in fact turned to UEFA to protest. Initially, the world football government had only had the writing removed “Glory to our heroes” on the collar of the uniform, replaced by a less warlike “glory to Ukraine”. After Putin’s complaint, “a more in-depth analysis” was carried out which led to the diktat against the disputed shirt.