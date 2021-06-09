European Union The Commission considers that the German Constitutional Court has violated fundamental principles of EU law in its ECB decision

Germany has two months to respond to the Commission’s allegations.

European the commission announced on wednesday that it would send a letter of formal notice to germany because the federal constitutional court had violated fundamental principles of eu law.

The point is that the Constitutional Court overtook the view of the European Court of Justice, even though the European Court of Justice exercises supreme jurisdiction in matters of European law.

In a judgment handed down in May a year ago, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the European Central Bank had exceeded its powers by launching a government bond-buying program in 2015.

Before The German Constitutional Court had asked the European Court of Justice for a preliminary ruling on whether the central bank might have exceeded its jurisdiction.

The European Court of Justice ruled that the central bank did not exceed its powers.

“Consequently, the judgment of the European Court of Justice does not have legal effect in Germany as a result of the judgment of the German court, which violates the principle of the primacy of EU law,” the Commission states in a statement.

The Commission considers that the ruling of the Constitutional Court is a serious precedent both for the future case law of the German Constitutional Court and for the supreme and constitutional courts of other Member States.

