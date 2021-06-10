LONDON (Reuters) – Rose European stocks to new heights on Thursday as the European Central Bank raised its recovery forecast and promised to keep the bumper flow of stimulus, while travel stocks fell after a string of recent gains.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose only 0.1 percent, but recorded a new high at 455.76 points, while the lowest-range index of eurozone shares fell 0.1 percent.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policymakers had agreed to make more purchases under the pandemic-related emergency procurement program next quarter “much faster than in the first months of the year”, without elaborating on expected levels.

The European Central Bank now expects the eurozone economy to grow in 2021 by 4.6 percent this year, compared to its forecast in March of 4 percent growth.

The bank also raised its inflation forecast for this year, forecasting price growth of 1.9 percent, in line with its target, from its previous forecast of 1.2 percent growth.

Interest rate-sensitive banking sector shares rose 0.4 percent, while technology shares rose 0.9 percent.

European travel and leisure stocks fell 1.2 percent after recent gains in the sector on optimism about reopening economies.

Car makers fell for a third day in a row, and Germany’s Volkswagen fell 0.4 percent after a report said it expects to ease a shortfall in semiconductor supplies in the third quarter of the year, but expects bottlenecks to continue in the long term.

The British FTSE 100 index received a boost from an 8.8 percent jump in BT Group shares after the US Altice Group said it had acquired a 12.1 percent stake in Britain’s largest mobile and broadband operator.

French digital music company Belive, which helps distribute music content through deals with platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, plunged 17.8 percent in its first market share offering.