LONDON (Reuters) – Recorded European stock market Record highs on Monday, supported by another round of gains for auto stocks, overshadowed declines in commodity-related shares sparked by downbeat export data from China.

The auto parts and auto parts index rose 0.9 percent to its highest level since March 2015, extending its gains for the past week, which amounted to 5.3 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended the trading session 0.2 percent higher, while investors are now awaiting the European Central Bank’s meeting later this week.

Shares of euro zone banks as a whole rose while government bond yields settled near their lowest levels in a month ahead of Thursday’s European Central meeting, when monetary policy makers are expected to stick to their accommodative stance.

The index of European miners fell 1.6 percent as copper prices fell after slower-than-expected growth in Chinese exports raised concerns about weak demand for the red metal.

Oil and gas stocks fell 0.3 percent as crude prices fell ahead of talks this week between Iran and world powers on a nuclear deal that, if concluded, is expected to boost oil supplies.