European Football Championship Young England wants compensation for their loss to Croatia at the World Cup: “The tournament will not be won in the opening match”

Youthful England is one of the favorites to win the European Championships.

One The bitterest losses of the English men’s national football team in recent years were seen in July 2018 as the country bowed to Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals.

On Sunday, the teams will meet at the European Championships when both jobs start in the D-block. England set off for the fight at Wembley in London as a favorite as head coach Gareth Southgate has tuned his shield to a good blow.

Admittedly, England has, on several occasions in the past, directed itself to value competitions with high expectations, and almost always the contract has ended in disappointment.

“Of course, winning would put us in a good position for our next game against Scotland. However, this is a long tournament and will not be won in the opening match,” the England striker Harry Kane said to the European Football Association Uefalle and reminded that the team must be patient.

Finishing six hits, Kane won the finish line in the previous World Cup. He will also play an important role in the European Championships if England wants to go far.

In England is one of the youngest middle age groups in the tournament. For example Phil Foden, 21, Mason Mount, 22, Jude Bellingham, 17, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, represent the new generation of England.

Experienced midfielder Luka Modric, 35, is one of the biggest stars in Croatia. He is also a role model for Mason Mount.

“It helps if he plays against his favorite because he knows what he likes to do on the field,” Mount said, according to AFP.

At the European Championships the matches Austria-North Macedonia and the Netherlands-Ukraine will also be played on Sunday. The battle between England and Croatia starts at 4 pm Finnish time, at the C-block Austria-Northern Macedonia at 7 pm and at the C-zone Netherlands-Ukraine at 10 pm.

The renowned Netherlands is looking to return to the football elite, as it stayed on the beach despite its top players in both the previous World Cup and European Championships.