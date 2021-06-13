European Football Championship Yle’s CEO regrets: Too close-ups of Eriksen’s situation were broadcast from the Owl match – the opening match gathered 2.3 million television viewers

According to Yle, the international signal for the European Championships is the responsibility of the international director, to whom the serious turn of the match came unexpectedly.

Mightily managing director Merja Ylä-Anttila regretted on Sunday that in the European Football Championship between Finland and Denmark, too many close-ups of the Danish star player were transmitted via an international video signal Christian Eriksenin shortening.

“We should be sorry about that,” Ylä-Anttila wrote on Twitter.

Yle Sports master Joose Palonen said in a press release that the turn of the match was a shock not only to the spectators but also to the author team. The match was interrupted shortly before the end of the first half when Eriksen surprisedly took the field. After he was hospitalized and his condition was found to be stable, it was decided to finish the match.

“The international signal for the European Championships is the responsibility of an international director, to whom the situation came as a surprise. No one wants to see situations like this and it is important that life-threatening injuries are not shown in close-ups. The exceptional situation will certainly be thoroughly reviewed everywhere, and lessons will be learned from it, ”Palonen continues.

Images of the gruesome situation on the playing field have shocked viewers across Europe. British Broadcasting Corporation BBC apologized on Saturday the filming of Eriksen lying on the ground in a broadcast.

Owls the match reached 2.3 million viewers on Yle TV2.

According to YLE, the entire match broadcast had an average of 1.2 million viewers. Yle Arena, yle.fi and the Yle application have received more than 1.6 million views.

Before the match was suspended, the game was watched by an average of 1.4 million people. When the match resumed after the break, there were an average of 1.3 million spectators.

The game ended in Finland’s victory with a score of 1-0.