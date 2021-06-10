European Football Championship | Uefa is urging Ukraine to remove the “Glory to our heroes” phrase from its European Championship jersey

The Ukrainian jersey raised a storm of protests in Russia earlier this week.

European football association Uefa is urging Ukraine to remove political messages from its men’s European Championship finals jersey. Uefa’s demand came on the eve of the European Championships.

The map of the country is embroidered on the front of the Ukrainian jersey, and the Crimean peninsula occupied by Russia in 2014 also belongs to Ukraine on the shirt map.

Russia believes that the Crimean peninsula belongs to Russia.

In addition to the map, inside the collar of the Ukrainian jersey is the slogan “Glory to our heroes”. The slogan is attached to the military greeting of Ukrainians.

Uefa is urging Ukraine to remove the slogan from the jersey, but the map does not need to be changed because it is a UN-approved border.

according to, for example, a member of the Duma Dmitry Svishchov described the shirt and slogan as a political provocation.

Ukraine will play in Group C of the European Championships together with the Netherlands, Austria and Northern Macedonia. The team’s opening match against the Netherlands is on Sunday.

