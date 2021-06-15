European Football Championship The video shows how Cristiano Ronaldo pushed the bottles of Coca Cola, the sponsor of the European Championships, aside at the press conference – “Water!” the star trained journalists

Cristiano Ronaldo relies on the power of the water.

Portuguese national team number one star Cristiano Ronaldo is still in top condition at the age of 36. His body type has long been considered an ideal that every footballer should strive for.

At Monday’s press conference at the European Championships, Ronaldo showed how he takes care of his abdominal muscles. The technique is simple and doesn’t require a drop of sweat – just a little self-discipline.

When the Portuguese arrived in front of the press, he set aside the Coca Cola bottles placed on the table for his first job aside. Instead, he grabbed a bottle of water he showed reporters.

“Water!” he told his secret.

Ronaldon attitudes towards sugar drinks are known to be sluggish. In December, she was startled by commenting on her own son’s sludge plot in a rather critical tone. Cristiano Jr is only 10 years old.

“Let’s see if my son ever becomes a big football player. Sometimes he drinks Coca Cola and Fanta and eats chips, even though he knows I don’t like it, ”Ronaldo said Marca magazine by.

Portugal will start their European Championship competition on Tuesday night at 7 pm against Hungary. In the second match of the block at 10 pm, France and Germany will meet.

Correction at 19.05: The story incorrectly stated that the press conference on Monday was on Tuesday.