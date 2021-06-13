European Football Championship The spectator was seriously injured after falling out of the Wembley stands in the middle of the English European Championship match

The spectator fell right at the beginning of the match.

Football supporter was seriously injured on Sunday when he dropped out of the Wembley stadium auditorium during the European Championship finals match, Reuters news agency reported.

Wembley played a England-Croatia D-Group match, which England won 1-0.

A spokesman for Wembley Stadium said the spectator dropped out of the stands at the very beginning of the match. It was not told in detail about the fall situation. According to the spokesman, the case is being closely investigated.

“The viewer received first aid here and was then rushed to the hospital. His condition is serious, ”a spokesman told Reuters.

Wembley received 22,500 spectators, a quarter of the stadium’s capacity.

