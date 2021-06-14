European Football Championship The rivalry in St. Petersburg turned into disappointment – not all supporters of the Owls could cross Russia across the border

Helsinki – Vaalimaa

Not at all this is how it should have gone.

Helsinki resident Karin The long-awaited trip to the European Football Championship ended on Monday evening at the Finnish-Russian border, and the direction was Helsinki instead of St. Petersburg.

“I can’t blame the Russian authorities. They have their own instructions on how to play, ”says Kari.

“If I start blaming people, it’s myself. I’ve read these instructions myself.”

Kari, who only appears in his first name in this story, also criticizes the supporters of the Finnish national team (SMJK) for what he thinks is the lack of guidance.

“It wasn’t clear enough that you need a fan card to cross the Russian border,” he says, adding that he is “quite frankly quite frank”.

With a fan card Kari meant a mandatory Fan-ID, which was also used at the World Championships in 2018. The need for it is mentioned in the North Guard. website.

Kari was not the only traveler turned at the Vaalimaa border crossing point. Most of the approximately 40 bus passengers continued their journey to St. Petersburg normally.

The atmosphere on the bus on the Finnish side was cautiously enthusiastic and waiting, but by no means extremely riotous.

“This has been a really good trip. I like these fan and sports groups myself: the mood is good, and for the driver these are nice trips ”, Ari Luoma says.

Bus driver Ari Luoma drove the supporters of the Owners towards St. Petersburg.

Luoma, who drives Vekka Tours’ bus, makes four round-trip bus trips to St. Petersburg during the European Championships.

“Russian customs is always a bit like its own, but now it has been promised that it will be pretty easy. I hope that the promise will be kept, ”Luoma states at the break in Pyhtää.

Wish did not quite materialize, as the border crossing was not from the fastest end.

Travelers were required to provide proof of a negative corona test, but still three samples were taken from each: one from both nostrils and one from the pharynx.

Border authorities also followed a more detailed list of passengers.

During the trip, the supporters lifted the spirit of the community with appropriate music. Ended up as an unofficial DJ on the bus Julius Lastunen hatched, among other things Tommi Läntinen Via Dolorosa and Niilan The dream of generations.

“I just drifted into this position. On the way to the bus stop, I made a list of football-related songs that I really like a lot, ”says Lastunen.

“These are perfect for your own journey on this journey.”

Julius Lastunen performed the duties of a DJ on the bus.

Owls supporters received the attention they deserved in Copenhagen for their compassionate behavior Christian Eriksen towards.

Eriksen’s cardiac arrest spoke to supporters on the bus as well.

“I can’t be happy with the win. Luckily Eriksen is alive, it’s a great thing, ” Joni Kiiskilä says.

“Yes, that match left a bit of a feeling after that, and it wasn’t celebrated in the same way,” the on-site watcher Lauri Luomanen more.

Both Kiiskilä and Luomanen spend eight days in St. Petersburg. Wednesday’s Russia game is Kiiskilä’s first Owl value match on the spot.

“I have always thought that Finland should play there [arvokisoissa], because I believe that Finland is a tournament team. ”

Supporters the bus trip within the borders of Finland went smoothly and even child-friendly, even though the thirst quenched taste for one or another passenger.

“The air is warm, the club is good and the game is the most awesome, so things couldn’t be better,” Tatu Kotkalaakso seal.

Kotkalaakso also spends eight days in St. Petersburg and plans to enjoy “whiskey if anything”. The goal is to get to the spa to improve conditions.

Aaro Kuivalainen wonders how vigilant St. Petersburg should be of the coronavirus. He has received his first coronary vaccine.

“It feels a bit like the mood is tense in the sense that it is not known what that Russian mood is at the moment,” he says.

Aaro Kuivalainen, the secretary of the Finnish national team’s supporters, wonders how careful he should be about the corona situation.

The corona situation in Russia is also knocking Janne Soininen in the back of the head, but the decision to travel was easy, he said.

“I wouldn’t travel during this time if there were no races,” he adds.

“Nothing else when the ticket is high and for profit,” the same entourage traveled Olli Rinne says.

Multi In addition to the Owl Games, the Finnish St. Petersburg traveler’s program also includes Friday Sweden-Slovakia. One of them is Juha Lehtelä, which rounds out all the Owl Preliminaries matches. He returned from Denmark on Sunday.

“So to speak, the roller coaster of emotions was a match. Good result, but nasty things happened, ”says Lehtelä and says that he enjoys the race trip with a larger group.

“It’s nice to have a group of like-minded people.”

Also Riitta Arhio and Timo Aitamurto seen in both the Owls and Sweden match. According to them, the bus trip went smoothly.

“Nice music, and a calm and nice go,” Arhio says.

“The victory in Denmark raised expectations, and now we are realistically starting to apply for three extra points and a place to continue,” Aitamurto adds.