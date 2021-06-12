European Football Championship The injury keeps Matthijs de Ligt on the sidelines of the Dutch European Championship opening

Juventus defender suffers from groin injury, coach Frank de Boer confirms.

Netherlands opens his football European Championships without a Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligtia. National team coach Frank de Boer confirmed on Saturday the defender suffered a groin injury.

“Playing is still a little too premature and we don’t want to take any risks with him. We also have two more matches in the group stage, ”de Boer told a news conference, according to news agency Reuters.

“His injury is not very bad. We are sure that he will be involved in the next game. ”

De Ligt was already on the sidelines in the Netherlands ’final practice match against Georgia, and his absence from the European Championship opening leaves a big gap in the country’s central defense. Another star topper Virgil van Dijk will have to miss the race due to a knee injury.

The race team also lacks a goalkeeper with a coronavirus Jasper Cillessen. The 38-year-old veteran will play as the country’s number one goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg.

The Netherlands will face Ukraine in its opening European Championships on Sunday.