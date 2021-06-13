European Football Championship The BBC apologized for portraying the shortened Eriksen in the broadcast

The portrayal of the unconscious Eriksen and his anxious partner provoked much criticism.

Britannian the broadcaster BBC apologized on Saturday night for continuing in Denmark Christian Erikseninin filming in a broadcast after a star player suddenly crashed into the field unconscious. The British newspaper, for example, reported on the matter The Telegraph.

The BBC said in a statement that the European Football Association Uefa is responsible for broadcasting the stadium image and that the BBC stopped its own broadcast from the field as soon as possible after the match was suspended.

BBC received a lot of criticism on social media for showing the unconscious Eriksen and his anxious partner on the broadcast.

The commentator who appeared on the broadcast, a former English top player Gary Lineker he also apologized later on Twitter and commented that the stadium should have only shown an overview.