European Football Championship | Sweden held an emergency meeting – two corona infections change the way the national team operates

Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg have been infected with the corona. Both played against the Owls at the end of May.

Football The Swedish national team, which is preparing for the European Championships, held a crisis meeting on Tuesday night when tests revealed that the two players had been infected with corona.

Representing Juventus in Italian Serie A. Dejan Kulusevski had been infected before the Swedes settled in the corona bubble in the middle of last week.

The infection came to light on Tuesday, and a national team doctor Anders Valenin was still optimistic at the time that Kulusevski would not have infected others.

Later on Tuesday it turned out that also playing in Bologna Mattias Svanberg has been infected with corona.

The Swedish team is preparing for the European Championships at a camp in Gothenburg. Kulusevski will be in home quarantine for at least seven days, so he will miss the opening of the European Championships against Spain on Monday in Sweden.

“He’s sad, of course,” says the Swedish team leader Stefan Pettersson said at a press conference, according to Expressen.

Both Kulusevski and Svanberg played against Huuhkaji at the end of May. Svanberg had to make a substitution after 77 minutes.

Svanbergin the infection caused the Swedes to hold a crisis meeting and then change their way of doing things. National Football Association informed measures on Tuesday evening.

The national team now tests its players daily with quick tests and increases the number of PCR tests, meetings are held in small groups in as large spaces as possible, and player care procedures are performed within precise time limits and, where possible, outdoors.

In addition, the national team cancels indoor activities, minimizes bus travel, and limits the number of players in gyms and other common areas.

Players heard about the restrictions on Tuesday night. Svanberg is currently isolated from other players, and his corona test is still being re-analyzed.

Svanberg was fetched for isolation from the Swedish training ground, Expressen said. He was taken to the players ’hotel on a golf cart.