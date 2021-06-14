European Football Championship Sweden grabbed the point from Spain with an undefeated draw

Spain dominated the ball, but Robin Olsen blocked all attempts.

Swedish opened his game in the men’s European Championships in the E-block with a goalless draw against Spain. Spain claimed to have seen most of the ball, and the statistics agreed with them – possession being 75 percent Robin Olsenia once. In the final moments, Olsen blocked two Spanish places that came from the penalty area.

Sweden had their own opportunities in the match. Swedish striker in the opening half Alexander Isak shot the ball into the Spanish defender, from which the game bounced the ball through the goalkeeper Unai Simónille.

In the second half, Isak played a cross pass to another striker Marcus Bergille, but this did not hit the ball properly and the shot headed past.

In addition to Spain and Sweden, Slovakia and Poland will play in the block.