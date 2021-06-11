European Football Championship Star player Kevin De Bruyne will not play in the Belgian opening match: he will recover from a nose fracture

Belgium is also missing from the Russia match with Axel Witsel.

Belgian national football team player Kevin De Bruyne will not play in the Belgian opening match in the European Championship finals, according to Reuters. Belgium will meet in St. Petersburg, Russia on Saturday.

De Bruyne’s nose and eye socket broke in the Champions League final at the end of May. De Bruyne underwent surgery last week and joined the Belgian team on Monday.

Belgium is also missing from the opening match Axel Witsel due to an Achilles injury.

“Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne are not traveling to Russia. They stay in Tubize [Belgian harjoitusleiri] to recover, ”the Belgian national team announced on their Twitter account.

Belgium plays in the same starting block of the European Championships as Finland. The teams will meet in St. Petersburg on June 21st.

Read more: In the Russian European Championship team coronary infection, Finland plays in the same block