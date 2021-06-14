European Football Championship Poland, which was undercut, suffered a harsh defeat in its European Championship opening, top star Milan Škriniar decided victory for Slovakia

Slovakia surprised Poland in the first match of the E-block in St. Petersburg.

Football The opening block E of the European Championship final tournament opened on Monday night in St. Petersburg, where Poland and Slovakia met.

Poland played themselves right into the opening match in a very awkward pit. After an hour, it was underpowered and eventually suffered a 1-2 loss block as the weakest group in the pre-estimated Slovakia.

The hero of the match was the Slovak stop who hit the winning goal in the corner kick Milan Škriniar. The annoying cloak of the anti-hero fell from the Poles To Grzegorz Krychowiak, whose withdrawal from two yellow cards led, at least indirectly, to a loss to Poland.

Fair The first goal of the quarter was scored by the Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsnyn as their own goal, but in practice it was a Slovak pier Róbert Makin masterpiece.

Mak penetrated from the left side with the grips of two Polish players towards the center. A shot from the front corner hit the post first, but it bounced through goalkeeper Szczęsny to the goal wigs.

Slovakia’s one-goal lead lasted until the break, but not much further. Immediately the first attack in the second half led to a tie in Poland, which was completed by a good pass combination. Karol Linetty.

Hour after Poland’s chances for a full-time pot got a hard hit when important midfielder Krychowiak was driven as a second yellow card out of the match.

Slovakia quickly managed to take advantage of its superiority. Increased control led to a corner kick in less than ten minutes, which was struck by the foot of topper Škriniar.

In the final moments, Poland was able to create dangerous situations at the end of the field in Slovakia, even with force, but the result remained unchanged until the final whistle.

Monday in the last European Championship match, his tournament team will be started by the other two teams in the E-block.

The match between Spain and Sweden will be played in the former home towns of Seville.

