European Football Championship Pohjanpalo and Uronen tell how the decision to continue the match was made – “It was about life and death”

The owls decided to support the Danish team, whatever they would decide the fate of the game.

“All my thoughts are Christian Eriksenin side, and I hope there is all right. We were told before we returned to the field that everything looked good. His condition was stable, and he hoped that we would continue to play, ”Finland’s winning goal scorer Joel Pohjanpalo said after the opening match that ended with the Owners winning.

“The Danish team wanted to respect his decision and keep playing. At the same time, we also wanted to respect his decision, ”Pohjanpalo said about the moments when the team was informed about Eriksen’s stable condition.

According to Pohjanpalo, continuing the game was by no means easy.

“It certainly also showed up on the ground, and also certainly in my own ventilation.”

Pohjanpalo did not air his winning goal.

“The first reaction was that the godboard has become the first European Championship goal. After that, what had happened quickly came to mind. ”

He was pretty close to Eriksen as the Danish star crashed into the field.

“I saw him knocking on the ground. I saw that everything is by no means well. At the same time, I shouted at the judge that we quickly need to get the medical team on the field. I shouted that someone was there. ”

“In that situation, I didn’t know it was about such a serious matter. From the sidelines then I saw what situation he was in. He fought for his life. At that point, all thoughts turned away from football. I focused on hoping everything would go well for him. ”

Northern fire scored the goal Jere Urosen according to “it felt like time had stopped” when the Owls were on the field watching Eriksen treated.

“As a human being, of course, he wanted to help him. But the only way to help was to stay off his feet and let the medical staff take care of him. I can’t even imagine what the Danish team and his loved ones experienced. The best news of the day is that he is okay, ”Uronen said.

“It’s the only thing that means something to me. I had a wife in the auditorium and a child at home, so… I do not know what to say. I’m just so happy he’s okay. I hope he recovers completely. ”

Owls The bench was restless, and with 43 minutes passed fc’s coach gave Eduardo Alonso the opportunity the player had been hoping for.

“Nothing really happened there. Everyone more or less thought there were bigger things than football. It was about life and death. In a way, all the thoughts were on Christian’s side. ”

According to Uranen, the booth was “deathly quiet”.

“We suddenly decided that whatever the Danish team decided, we would support them in every way possible.”

The situation changed when it became known that Eriksen was being taken to the hospital and he was awake.

“We heard that he was able to answer questions. Then more positive thoughts came to mind, at the latest when the information came from the hospital that everything looks good and there should be no complications. Then you had to turn your thoughts into a game, ”Pohjanpalo said.

At that moment, according to Uranen, the Finnish team rallied as soon as possible.

“We were all waiting for confirmation that he was okay. We may have thought that the match would be played out later and he would be given half a day to recover. We decided to do as the Danes hope, ”Uronen said.

The match became a roller coaster of emotions. Even before the match, he smiled happily that he got on the field.

“I was so proud in the warm-up that we were here. When the game restarted, no smiles appeared. We thought we were just playing the game, and as long as he’s ok, then everything’s ok. It’s hard to explain.”

When Huuhkajat was the replacement Markku Kanerva gave a speech to the players.

“He said this is a difficult situation for all of us and we want to respect Eriksen’s decision and continue to play until the end of the game. I don’t really even remember more about it. The thoughts were here and there. It was hard to be in that moment, ”Pohjanpalo said.

Even after the victory, his thoughts returned to Eriksen again.

“I still don’t think about the game here. All the while, I’m just wondering how Eriksen is doing. Point a couple of hours away from the previous information. We can’t deal with what we’ve achieved when we don’t know how important things are going. ”

“I hope that Eriksen is doing well and he is recovering from the game, and there will be no complications. I hope all goes well there. ”

Uronen said after the match that he hasn’t really even thought about the game.

“I feel a little weird talking about football now. I’m not terribly ready for that yet. We have not yet celebrated victory. That happened very deeply. The only most important news is that he is okay, ”Uronen said with a broken voice.

Read more: Joel Pohjanpalo pushed Finland to sensational victory in European Championship opening, Lukas Hradecký defeated Denmark

Read more: The Owls European Championships got off to a sad start – fortunately Eriksen’s condition in the hospital is stable