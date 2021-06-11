European Football Championship Owners are promised problems in the historic European Championship match: This is how Denmark will score

11.6. 10:30

Danish the danger in Saturday’s European Championships is a relative thing.

Based on club football, the Danes have little power cannons in the European series that could cannonball into Finnish rags. As a national team, Denmark, on the other hand, even seems scary tough.

Denmark missed goals last September in the League of Nations games against Belgium (0-2) and England (0-0), but has since hit the tube in nine games with a goal difference of 25-6!

The starting acceleration of the World Cup qualifiers in March was murderous, with Denmark beating Israel 2-0, Moldova 8-0 and Austria 4-0.

Owls are required to be vigilant in both special situations and game situations. In the final practice game, Denmark defeated Bosnia & Herzegovina (2-0) with two corner kicks.

Against Germany (1-1) Christian Eriksen bait Yussuf Poulsen from the middle half through, and not Mats Hummels stayed aboard the attacker.

At its best, Denmark turns the game really fast. It was spotted by the aforementioned Austria, whose defense the Danes slipped open in retaliation.

Recent games say that resetting Eriksen is not enough to freeze the Danish offensive game. The powers have come on a broad front.

Denmark usually plays in a 4-3-3-1 group with a midfield duo Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg and Thomas Delaney are responsible for balance and are also able to give solution inputs. Against Austria, Höjbjerg scored 1 + 1 and Delaney 0 + 2.

Above them, Eriksen shines with his playing power and special situations.

The plot on the left pier has been strong Martin Braithwaiten held. On the right you can see, for example, Poulsen and Andreas Skov Olsen.

The strong Poulsen can also play on the spike, which has also been seen Jonas Wind and Kasper Dolberg.

Of them, Wind is the most greedy player in the Danish league in terms of season goals, but he plays in the country’s own league. The other standard faces of the attacking head earn their living in the biggest leagues in Europe.

Owners rely heavily on counterattacks on Saturday. Of Denmark’s previous five setbacks (Germany 1, Belgium 4), none is actually a backlash.

Belgium surprised Denmark once after a quick free kick when Romelu Lukaku broke through the middle. Three hits have sunk since the focus: one from the front, one from the center and one from the back. Once Denmark has surprised Belgium Youri Tielemansin long distance.

