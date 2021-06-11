European Football Championship Now it finally begins – HS is momentarily following the opening match of the European Championships Turkey-Italy at 10 p.m.

Italy will be able to open the European Championships at its home field in Rome.

Football the men’s European Championships kick off with a match between Italy and Turkey on Friday at 10pm. Once the European Championships are up and running, the football joy will last until the final on July 11th.

Italy is a big favorite at the match in Rome, but history has seen many surprises precisely in the opening matches of the Games. The young Turkish team is ready to upset the hosts.

The other two teams in Group A, Wales and Switzerland, will meet on Saturday at 4 p.m.