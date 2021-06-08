European Football Championship Huuhkajat raised the Finnish flag in Kuokkala – such is the hotel used by the European Championship tournament team near the sandy beaches of Terijoki.

To the European Championships On Monday afternoon, the Finnish men’s national football team arrived in Repino, the village of Terijoki, formerly known as Kuokkala. On Tuesday, the team pulled a ticket to the briefcase in front of the hotel.

The team settled in their fields at the Hotel Country Club ForRest Mix, which is the same hotel used by the English national team at the World Cup.

The hotel is just a ten minute walk from Kuokkala train station, where the team arrived by charter train. Because the coronavirus situation requires teams to be strictly isolated from others, that’s why the others have nothing to do with the hotel. Another reason, of course, is public safety otherwise, which is why they are strictly guarded during the tournament.

In a gym like this, Owls train during the Games.

In such a place, Owls stay.

The team may be in Terijoki until June 24, as it will be clear the previous night whether Finland will be able to continue. If Finland’s place is already eliminated at the end of their own block, the team will leave on June 22. The employees of the Football Association had already worked in advance to make the team feel comfortable in the hotel. Various spaces have been decorated with pictures of the Finnish team.

One of Finland ‘s star players Glen Kamaran according to the hotel is good and the facilities are good.

“I don’t think very many of the players have been to a camp like this before. This is completely new to me. This is completely different, but we will get used to it, ”Kamara said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Midfielder Glen Kamara was informed on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s press conference was the first where players were present. Glen Kamara and Joona Toivio as well as an assistant coach Kari Martonen.

The coronary situation because team players are allowed to live in their own rooms.

“I play a lot of Call of Duty, so I’m on the Playstation a lot. I have a game console box with a TV screen built-in. Some other players have a similar. It’s a pretty big bag that can be carried in the cabin of an airplane. It’s really worth the effort. ”

“There are many things you can do at a hotel. There is a basketball game, gym and pool area. I noticed that Thomas Lam it was pretty good to play a basketball game where the ball is thrown into the basket over and over again. Daniel O’Shaughnessy is also good, ”Kamara said.

According to Joona Toivio, on the way she has concretized to everyone that Finland is in the competition. I hope the setting is good at the camp.

Assistant coach Kari Martonen said that “everything really works”.

“All the facilities are good for our needs. The training field is well maintained and you can do things the way we want. ”

Marco Casagrande, Secretary General of the Finnish Football Association, Ari Lahti, Chairman, and Timo Waldén, Information Manager of the A national team, in the information of the national team on Tuesday.

Owls the training ground at Terijoki Spartak Stadium is a quarter of a drive from the team hotel.

The Swedish national team decided to set up their base in Sweden for the duration of the Games. It would have been possible to stay in the home country, but it was very difficult, said those who worked as the team leader of the A national team until last year. Lennart Wangel. He was choosing a hotel in Kuokkala and is still helping the national team.

“Customs formalities would have been cumbersome if it had had to be done many times. And I don’t know if we would have found such a good place in Finland, ”Wangel said.

That, too, limited the chances of the team having to be at its pre-race base five days before the first game, according to Uefa’s rules.

Owl training ground in Terijoki.

The team hotel was one of four options that the race city St. Petersburg offered to the teams. One would have been a cottage village, another a downtown hotel and a third a hotel in the fairgrounds with an unattractive environment. Wangel was the first to book a hotel in Kuokkala when it became clear that Finland would play in Russia.

Wangel also asked for opinions in good time from the English Football Association, who shared his good experiences.

“After the draw, we decided that Kuokkala would be our accommodation. The hotel has proven to be comfortable. Players enjoy themselves here. ”