European Football Championship HS provides readers with statistics on Owl matches immediately after the match.

The unique statistical service on Finnish matches is published free of charge to readers of Helsingin Sanomat.

9.6. 2:00 | Updated 12:28

Owls Helsingin Sanomat’s sports editorial office and datadesk are also closely involved in the historic first value tournament.

In co-operation between the home delivery and those present, real-time match monitoring of Finnish fights and statistical articles about Huuhkajä’s games and graphics will be created.

When Finland plays, HS says. After the matches, HS offers match reports, on-site moods from Copenhagen and St. Petersburg, and as a novelty, also very comprehensive statistics on Owl matches.

HS: n The new statistics service includes teams’ ball control percentages and number of shots, but also much tougher statistical data such as the feed chains that led to the shots, the success rates of the players’ ball actions and the field map of the Finnish players’ ball actions.

The statistics will be published soon after the end of the match for all readers of hs.fi.

In addition, HS follows moment by moment at least one match every game day. There will be a wide range of news, analyzes, columns and reports on non-Finnish matches.

EMraces following an on-site sports reporter Ari Virtanen, sports editor Erkki Kylmänen as well as photographers Rio Gandara and Markku Niskanen.

