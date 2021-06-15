European Football Championship Germany has been a standard name for death blocks – But where does the grim term have its roots, and can a rock-hard block go far?

Tuesday the last of the blocks in the European Championship will finally start when the teams in the F block start their game.

This is a historic block, with the champions of the previous three men’s value tournaments playing: the reigning world champion France, the reigning European champion Portugal and the 2014 World Championship number one Germany.

So the real “death block”. But where exactly does such an over-dramatic-sounding expression come from after the serious events of Saturday?

Death block has remained a permanent part of the football language in all competitions where some sort of block stage is played.

The death row was reportedly first spoken by local journalists at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. At that time “Group of companies” one was the reigning reigning champion England, the champion Brazil, who eventually reached the championship, and the 1962 World Championship silver medalist Czechoslovakia.

The term became even more established in Spanish-language sport at the 1982 World Cup in Spain. At that time, in the semi-finals, the teams were divided into three-team blocks, of which the trio formed by Brazil, the defending champion Argentina, and Italy, who had advanced to the championship, were called the death block.

The English-language media grabbed it completely dramatic group of death expression in the next Games in 1986. Head coach of Uruguay Omar Borrás used it to describe a block that, in addition to them, was second in previous races in West Germany, Denmark and Scotland. The block was the only one with teams from Europe and South America alone.

The first death block of all time is considered to be the 1970 World Cup block, the most anticipated encounter of which was England-Brazil. In the picture, Jairzinho is celebrating the only goal of the match. England goalkeeper Gordon Banks is on his knees, and Tommy Wright, who was late in the situation, jumps over the Banks.

Death block is often the result that, for one reason or another, some high-level team has strayed into the “wrong” draw basket.

In the World Championships, the formation of lottery baskets is influenced by the Fifa ranking and geography, but the basket ranking of the European Championships is determined solely by the ranking formed on the basis of the European Championship qualifiers. The top six in the ranking were placed in the first basket, the next six in the second and so on.

Of the F-block teams, France lost a total of only four points in the qualifiers, but that was enough to leave Les Bleus’n second basket.

Portugal again suffered from being placed in the same qualifying round as Ukraine and Serbia, and therefore Portugal was the first team to stay in the triple basket. With the current system, getting into a difficult block in the qualifiers increases the probability of falling into the death block also in the race itself.

For real the formation of a death block for the 24-team European Championships can be considered at least a little surprising. When the Games were played in their current format for the first time in 2016, no obvious death block was born.

The Guardian has fallenthat the very death row was at the 1996 European Championships. At that time, the average Fifa ranking of the quartet of Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and Russia was 5.5 at the time of the Games.

With the above-mentioned measure, this year’s F-block lags far behind the toughest death blocks, with an average of 14. The figure is raised to 37th place, in addition to ranked Hungary, by the slight decline of Germany in recent years.

The closest ever block has been block B of the 2012 European Championships, where four teams in the top ten in the Fifa ranking played. However, the average for Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Portugal remained at 6.5.

The Czech Republic progressed from the death row in the summer of 2004 to the semi-finals. In the picture, star players Jan Koller (left), Karel Poborský, Pavel Nedvěd and Milan Baroš, who won the tournament’s kingdom, celebrated the victory from Latvia.

How Can those in the European Championships block die in the Games? Does a hard starting block give a good boost to sequels, or does it eat up too much energy from the team right from the start?

History does not promise particularly good to the death squads. At the European Championships, their most common fate has been a defeat just on the eve of the final.

Germany and Portugal, which advanced from the aforementioned death block in 2012, were doomed to semi-final losses. Germany was left with the Italian striker who played the match of his life Mario Balotellin under the roller coaster, and Portugal lost with penalties to Spain, which eventually took the championship.

The blocks for the 2008 Games were carefully mixed by the weak host countries Switzerland and Austria, both of which were placed in the No. 1 basket. When Greece was still the surprise champion of previous games in the same basket, the best-intended lottery basket had become the worst in practice.

As expected, the death block consisted of where the only top team in the first basket in the Netherlands ended up, ie block C with Italy, France and Romania. The sequels took the first two, but the road for both ended immediately in the semi-finals.

At the end of the 1996 European Championship final, German captain Jürgen Klinsmann lifted the championship trophy handed to him by Queen Elizabeth.

In the Netherlands and Germany has tended to end up in death blocks, as they were also with the Czech Republic, which was at its best at the 2004 European Championships, and the super surprise Latvia.

Latvia fought valiantly against the windmills: it led the opening match against the Czech Republic up to 73 minutes and pulled out the silver medalist of the previous World Cup against Germany. However, the sequels went to the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, which, like the 2012 death squads, fell in the semi-finals.

The honor of concluding the examination of the death blocks gets rightly given the 1996 historic hard block. Germany and the Czech Republic, which faced the opening match of the block, played back against each other in the final, where the substitute Olivier Bierhoffin the golden goal decided the championship for Germany.