European Football Championship | Five points to tonight’s European Championship thriller: Cuckoo’s core team needs to hit the top again

Denmark and Finland will play for the European Championship points in Copenhagen from 7 pm.

Copenhagen

The dream of the generations will come true on Saturday at 7 pm at Parken Stadium, when Finland will challenge Denmark at the opening of the European Championships. The still life alone is perhaps the greatest pitfall into which Owls can fall. Here are the five biggest points for tonight’s match.

1. Is the game too big for Finland?

This day has been long awaited. That phrase has been repeated by players and fans in recent days.

At the level of speech, the opening match of the European Championships has been made a bigger match than life. And it is true, Saturday is associated with big emotions and historical tremors.

Delicious starting points should not inspire players too much or plaster them. Both options would appear immediately in performance.

2. A top night is required for regular players

Finland’s top products in the European Championship qualifiers and the League of Nations were largely based on a strong core group. It has included Lukas Hradecky, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Glen Chamber, Tim Sparv, Robin Lod and Teemu Pukki. This seven must be successful even on Saturday, if Finland wants points.

Of these, Sparv’s fitness is a question mark. The captain who underwent the knee surgery has been huge for Finland, as Huuhkajat has won the last seven games in which Sparv has recorded a 90-minute lead.

The detachment ability of Puk, who is recovering from ankle pain, is again the most important and almost the only weapon in the Finnish attack game.

3. The first quarter must last

The classic quarter is a concept in the world of football. Finland can hardly win the game during it but may lose it. A couple of goals back would be a nightmarish bad start to the tournament.

In the World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Ukraine, the opening halves ended undefeated. The opponent scored the first goal in both matches that ended in a draw.

Finland has a tube of six winning games behind it, during which the opponent has made a 1-0 hit in each game.

4. Denmark is not the same as Eriksen

If you stop Christian Eriksenin, you stop in Denmark. Unfortunately, the matter is not that simple.

Denmark has been in a tremendous mood lately, and not all of the situations that led to the finish have passed through the conductor. In the three World Cup qualifiers in March, Eriksen played 193 minutes with binocular power, although Denmark scored 14 goals in the matches!

Of course, darkening Eriksen makes the Danish offensive game more difficult.

The man has a power of 36 + 24 out of 108 matches, meaning he has scored or scored a goal in more than half of his games.

5. The judging line decides a lot

An Englishman blows the whistle Anthony Taylor. He has previously condemned seven European Championship matches.

Taylor (27 games) judged this season Michael Oliverin (28) after most Premier League matches of all referees. Taylor gave an average of 2.7 yellow cards per match when Oliver’s score was 3. The number of penalties awarded by Taylor averaged 0.5 (Oliver 0.7).

On Saturday in Copenhagen, Finland would benefit from a permissive line. The ball is at the end of Finland most of the time, so there can be a lot of special situations if Taylor gets involved in picking up every small violation.

VAR is also assisted by Taylor and other judges.