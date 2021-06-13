European Football Championship First in the locker room, then at dinner and finally at the hotel – Eriksen has mastered the Finnish team’s topics, and the expert thinks it’s a good thing

“In sudden accidents, the current perception is that the incident should not be identified, but dealt with together in familiar configurations,” says Outi Ruishalme, Psychotherapist, Director of Mieli ry’s crisis center operations.

Finland The locker room of the A national team was very quiet on Saturday night, says the team leader Joonas Vilkki on a Sunday morning.

The music wasn’t playing, and the players were in their own thoughts.

“Rarely after a winning match is it so quiet in the booth.”

The Owls European Championship debut was suspended on Saturday for almost two hours after a Danish footballer Christian Eriksen shortened to the field. He was revived in a live broadcast.

Eriksen was transported from the field to the conscious hospital. The match was resumed at the request of both countries when it became clear that Eriksen’s condition was stable.

The players returned to the field shortly after the shock. What kind of support has the Finnish team received to deal with the situation?

Field have discussed the situation of Eriksen a lot.

“Actually, all the discussions that took place in the booth and at the hotel featured Eriksen’s case,” Vilkki says.

Positive news about Eriksen’s health spread to the players in the middle of the game, which, according to Vilk, made it easier to play.

The discussion about what happened continued after the game at dinner. Eriksen was talked about at every table.

“When we came to the hotel in the evening, what had happened was still fresh in everyone’s memory. The ideas were clearly very contradictory to everyone. ”

According to Vilki, the situation has been made a little easier by the fact that the players have each other. They all experienced the same situation on the field.

Professional help At least the Finnish team has not received yet. Vilkki says that the need for external support has not yet emerged.

“Before we know if there is someone on the team who needs more discussion help, it’s hard to say if we should still talk to someone else.”

Vilkki says he discussed the team captain Tim Sparvin with whether the team needs professional help.

“The international players’ association FifPro contacted Tim yesterday and offered discussion assistance, and Tim promised to find out the team’s feelings.”

Mieli ry’s Head of Crisis Center Operations, Psychotherapist Outi to Ruishalme I think it is good that what has happened is dealt with together.

“In sudden accidents, the current perception is not to identify, but to deal with what happened in familiar configurations,” he explains.

Ruishalme states that an individual’s case of illness can be a shocking case for modern people, as facing death is commonplace for a few.

“Such an event is a sad reminder of the limitations of life and the fact that no one knows when death will happen to itself. The possibility of losing a playmate is also shocking, ”says Ruishalme.

“In this situation, Eriks was thankfully revived quickly, but the fright brings death close in concrete terms. It can bring up reflections on the vulnerability of life and that this could happen to me or a loved one. ”

Ruishalme also urges viewers to go through the matter with their close circle if they feel that events have caused shock.

“You can talk about what thoughts and feelings the case evokes. After all, the situation was also a reminder to the viewer of their own mortality. If you have experienced losses again, they will be remembered, ”says Ruishalme.

According to Ruishalmi, often after a traumatic or sudden event, a person has a need to go through events many times by talking and dealing with things that way.

However, he emphasizes that people are different and not talking is not the most natural option for everyone. Some may deal with things, for example, by doing, another by seeking information.

“No one should be forced or compelled to speak,” says Ruishalme.

Read more: Pohjanpalo and Uronen tell how the decision to continue the match was made – “It was about life and death”

Read more: Danish football team doctor: Eriksen had cardiac arrest, unknown cause

Read more: The eyewitness was already afraid of the worst in Parken’s auditorium until he heard the words of the cardiologist

Read more: From a fiery butt to subdued ventilation – HS’s image compilation shows step by step the historic goal of Pohjanpalo