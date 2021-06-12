European Football Championship Finland is so wonderful! The historic European Championship match for Owners – this is what Copenhagen looks like today

The first European match of the Owners is also a big holiday that the fans have been waiting for for decades. And today in Copenhagen, it is visible and heard.

Copenhagen

Man climbs a tree. His shirt is blue and white. From sunglasses. Then it starts: Oh Finland is!

Behind and below the man at the tables on the pub terrace, next to the tables, but not yet on top of the tables, the hundreds of choirs answer: Oh Finland is! Oh Finland is so wonderful …

There are a few Danish police officers on site. They make you laugh.

“This feeling has taken me along. Communality on the move ‘, Piia Kauhanen says.

“So when we’re on a trip, we’re just talking about football, old games and experiences and who’s playing today, all the time,” Jouni Salmela says.

The director of the auction also climbed a tree on the terrace of a pub favored by Finns in Copenhagen. Oh Finland is!

Kauhanen and Salmela are a small part of the North Curve and SMJK.

They are also part of a group from East Helsinki who rented a 165-square-meter, four-bedroom apartment in central Copenhagen to house them for a couple of nights.

“I photographed the boys as they hung Finnish flags hanging from the windows of the apartment,” Kauhanen says and shows the picture he took on his phone.

“It looks like a great thing,” Salmela enthusiastically. “People stop on the street to see what this is.”

Tuomas Tarvajärvi, Juha Talpila, Jouni Salmela, Henrik Kuosa, Piia Kauhanen and Joni Haltia in the European Championships.

Bucket and Salmela have come to Copenhagen with their friends for the most significant single event in Finnish football history to date. The Finnish men’s national team will play their first final match against Denmark.

Kauhanen’s man is in the group Joni Haltia, Viljami Tervo, Henrik Kuosa, Juha Talpila, Tuomas Tarvajärvi and Salmela.

“It’s nice to travel with them, everyone is a good guy,” Kauhanen says.

“I have managed to redeem my place with them.”

Haltia says that she once went on a five-day match trip to the Netherlands for 100 euros in her pocket. He relies so much on the team spirit and helpfulness of the gang.

“I’m confident that someone will always make sure I get to bump on the floor of someone’s cabin. I once slept in an armchair. ”

Kisa costume.

Finland supporters have arrived in Copenhagen other than on trips organized by SMJK, supporters of the Finnish national football team.

On the streets of Copenhagen on Saturday, fathers and sons, large and smaller groups of friends, even a few families were seen. The closer the stadium came before the match, the more reddish-white the landscape became according to the colors of Denmark and Finland.

In their home match, the Danes have a supporter of superiority, but in terms of loudness, the people of the North Guard are doing well.

As Danish supporters in red shirts pass by, the cry begins on the pub terrace again: Oh Finland is!

“We had a chanttibattle with the Danes last night. The race was shouted, ”Salmela says and shows the video from midnight.

“It works well with these.”

The passing of Danish supporters.

The Danes are friendly football people. You can see it on Copenhagen Street today if where. Lots of red shirts, flags, happy mood. As he cycled to Parken Stadium as one of thousands of major tournaments, the good-natured spirit blew against block after block.

Hugging Danes, Laughing Finns, Hugging Laughing Finns and Danes are hardly seen anywhere else as much as in Copenhagen today.

Haltia and Tarvajärvi say that we have had to get used to the new situation of Finnish football.

“We have a hard time dealing with when success comes all the time.”

When the times of the Owners were hard, Tarvajärvi sometimes says that he has considered whether it is ethically right to take offspring to Finnish matches, “to pass on support to the next generations and continue via dolorosa”, the path of suffering.

But today the mood is different. Tarvajärvi and Haltia say that they have learned how to say sorry to Denmark. That’s what they’re going to hockey to comfort the Danes after the match.

“We know what it feels like to lose,” Haltia grins.

Then the cry begins again: Oh Finland is! This time, the cry echoes for live TV.

Tattoos down to the man.

If Finland would lose, it would take a heavy head at first. It’s kind of relevant. But Haltia and Tarvajärvi say they have learned that bad things and experiences are wiped out and turned into positive experiences before long.

“If you don’t win, it won’t hurt.”

Haltia and Tarvajärvi hope that the brave and enterprising Huuhkajat will play in the match, who would also have a chance to win.

After such a game, even a loss is easier to digest.

Salmela agrees: “I hope there will be a good match. After that, it’s exactly how it goes. ”

When the interview is over, a group of friends from East Helsinki head towards Parken with other Finnish supporters. They marched as a free-form group, but escorted by police through central Copenhagen. For the Danes, it seems gratifying. You have to look for someone who is not smiling.

Oh Finland is so wonderful. . .