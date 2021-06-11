European Football Championship Faith lives strong in the Finnish pub in Copenhagen: “Then it explodes in the final moments”

Proponents of the owls have arrived in Denmark. For many of them, the first value match of the Finnish men’s national football team is an event that could not be missed.

Copenhagen

On Friday in the afternoon a small piece of Copenhagen is blue and white.

The Finnish flag flies opposite the entrance to the city’s famous Tivoli. Or not quite a fluff, but hangs gloriously hung between the trees nonetheless.

The venue is the corner of the Old Irish Pub along Vesterbrogade. For a couple of days of sports history, it is the heel of the supporters of the Finnish national football team – the Old Finnish Pub or the heel, whatever.

Men sitting in blue and white sit on the pub terrace. They are one night away from the dream of generations that is coming true.

Saturday In the evening, the Finnish men’s national football team Huuhkajat will meet in its first ever value tournament match in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“In the evening I thought I would sleep a peaceful night,” Kimmo Elfvengren says. “But what’s more, half past six I was shaking from the splash. It was like waiting for the birth of a firstborn. ”

Elfvengren has been organizing a flight of the Finnish national team’s support group to Copenhagen and bus trips to Russia next Monday, when St. Petersburg changes to Finland’s venue for the next two matches in the first block.

To Denmark the arriving group avoided mandatory corona tests at Kasturp airport as Denmark decided to relax its corona restrictions. As late as Thursday, all passengers, with the exception of children, who had not received two vaccinations or suffered from coronavirus disease, were tested.

It took two to three hours to queue for quick tests and get a result.

“We came through a voluntary test, everything went great,” Elfvengren says.

Supporters’ test results will be completed within 24-48 hours. Without a test result, there is no point in the Finnish match. The match starts at 6pm local time.

“If the result doesn’t seem to work out, then we go for a quick test. It doesn’t matter what it costs, ”Elfvengren says.

In Denmark, tests are cheap compared to Finland. At its cheapest, you can get the test for tens of euros.

Kimmo Elfvengren in front of the base of Finnish supporters, ie an Irish pub in Copenhagen.

March Finnish supporters do not plan to organize a match for Parken Stadium.

“They’re forbidden, but it might be that, as if by chance, a slightly bigger gang is leaving in that direction at the same time,” Elfvengren grins.

Among the group of supporters, preparations have also been made for the trip to explode and various misconceptions about the race trip. There are a few spare tickets for those who have lost their tickets, and there is a telephone helpline for questioners and those in difficulty.

“There are a lot of questions,” Elfvengren laughs and shakes his head.

“And someone is wasting their cell phone and more.”

Parken About 2,700 Finnish supporters are expected to attend the football stadium. Maybe even three thousand.

According to Elfvengren, about 800 people have come to Copenhagen from the supporters’ association.

“Plus those who have come by car and otherwise. A thousand will probably be broken. ”

According to Elfvengren, it has been more comfortable to travel to Denmark than to St. Petersburg, whose deteriorating interest rates make it impossible to obtain reliable information.

Espoo resident Peik Laurila says it has not calculated how much the trip to Copenhagen has cost. And the amount wouldn’t matter.

He decided to take his place in the first value tournament match of the Owners when, after a decisive Liechtenstein match, he ran on the field like a hundred others to celebrate.

“I decided to be here,” Laurila says and smiles.

Laurila also has tickets to the matches to be played in the St. Petersburg of the Owls against Russia and Belgium, but she will not decide until after Copenhagen whether to leave.

St. Petersburg’s corona security does not inspire confidence in him either.

Laurila says that she has visited almost everyone to watch the home games of the Owners of the League of Nations and the European Championship qualifiers.

“Here, too, Finland scores goals. Denmark pushes on and Finland gets into counterattacks. Then in the final moments it explodes: 1-2 ”, Laurila predicts.

According to Elfvengren, there is no need to even hope for an outcome.

“It’s going well. On Saturday, there will be a Danish funeral, ”he exclaims.

In the owl role, faith is strong.

