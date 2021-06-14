European Football Championship European Championship saw historic goal spill – Christian Eriksen’s fate changed Dutch preparation

Denzel Dumfries, who scored the winning goal, was prominently involved in all Dutch goals.

13.6. 23:52 | Updated 9:37

Netherlands-Ukraine 3–2

Danish star player Christian Eriksenin the cardiac arrest was also a huge shock to the Dutch team, which opened its own European Championship competition late Sunday night.

“Everyone was shocked,” the Dutch coach Frank de Boer told the country’s television a moment before the Ukraine match, according to news agency Reuters.

“Those were pictures that no one would ever want to see. They bring back terrible memories, ”de Boer continued to his country’s European Championship players. Daley to the Blind and Matthijs de Ligtiin with reference to.

Ajax defender Blind had a heart attack when he suddenly collapsed on the field in a Champions League match against Valencia in late 2019.

De Ligt, meanwhile, played in Ajax as his teammate Abdelhak Nouri shorted to the grass in a practice match played in July 2017.

Eriksen the struggle for his life led de Boer to change his plans for Saturday night. The team meeting was canceled to allow the players to pile up their thoughts.

“Fortunately, we hear messages that Eriksen is recovering. We are professionals, so we need to move forward, ”de Boer said.

De Boer added that he believed that his protégé managed to handle the matter the right way, and these proved his coach’s ideas to be correct.

However, the Dutch had to wait until the 52nd minute for the opening goal. Ukrainian goalkeeper Heorhi Buštšan rejected Denzel Dumfriesin low right edge centering directly Georginio Wijnaldumille, and this shot in the upper corner with his hammer.

Wout Weghorst added the Dutch lead to 2-0 seven minutes later. The close-up hit was approved after a video check – Dumfries, who scored the opening goal, barely avoided offside.

Wijnaldum was just the right man to finish his country’s opening goal, as he was also the country’s last goal scorer in the country before the European Championships.

Wijnaldum made a 3–0 hit for the Netherlands in the extra time of the summer 2014 World Cup bronze match. The Netherlands has not played in the value games since then – both the 2016 European Championships and the 2018 World Championships were missed.

Opta, which specializes in football statistics said on Sunday night that it was 2,528 days between the goals of Wijnaldum, who is the Dutch captain at the European Championships.

The Netherlands seemed to be marching in their home arena to a clear victory in a match played in Amsterdam, but Ukraine used their place effectively and rose to the levels.

Andri Jarmolenko fired a shot from left to right in the top corner and Roman Yaremchuk pushed the goal Ruslan Malinovsky from the free kick that rotated outwards.

The goals scored in the 75th and 79th minute.

In all After 85 minutes, Denzel Dumfries made a dash down the middle past the away team’s defenders to score the goal that made it 3 – 2. It was 3 – 2 at the break. Nathan Akén concentration.

According to Opta, this was the first time five goals have been scored in the second half of the Men’s European Football Championship if the situation has been undefeated since the first 45 minutes.

From a young age Ruud from Gullit Aké entered the game for fc as the match clock showed 64 minutes.

About the Dutch goalkeeper Maarten from Stekelenburg became the oldest Dutch player of all time at the European Championships on Sunday night, OptaJoe said.

Stakelenburg, 38 years and 264 days, took the record from another goalkeeper Edwin van der Sarilta, who was 37 years old and 236 days old at the Summer 2008 Games.