European Football Championship | Diego Llorente of Spain still doesn’t have a coronary infection, Sweden called six players to readiness

Llorente’s previous test sample was positive.

Football The Spanish national team preparing for the European Championships received good news on Thursday when retests revealed that Diego Llorentella no coronavirus.

The defender’s previous corona test was positive, but it was an erroneous result, according to the Spanish Football Association. A pcr test done on Wednesday showed Llorente has no coronary infection.

The result is a relief for the Spaniards, for the captain Sergio Busquets got a corona infection after a match against Portugal last Friday. Llorente’s negative test result says the coronavirus is not spreading on the team, at least not at the moment.

Spain has already expanded the group of players designated for tournament readiness to 17 players due to the coronavirus, the news agency AFP said on Thursday. The players on standby train and stay separately from the European Championship team.

Race team players will receive a corona vaccination on Friday morning at the national team training center in Las Rozas, according to AFP.

Spain will face Sweden in its European Championship opening on Monday, which has also had concerns about the coronavirus.

Dejan Kulusevskin and Mattias Svanbergin corona infections got the national team head coach Janne Andersson to nominate a six-player reserve to practice in their own bubble outside the European Championship team.

“It was very positive that the pcr tests done today were negative, but we still decided to invite six players into their own bubble. They can join the team after new incidents or injuries, ”Andersson said on the website of the national football association.

Invited players are Isaac Kiese Thelin, Jesper Karlsson, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Rinne, Mattias Johansson and Niclas Hult.