European Football Championship | Danish legends confidently under the European Championships: “I can easily see us reaching the semi-finals”

Flemming Povlsen and Laudrup’s brothers Brian and Michael see Denmark’s chances of success at the European Championships as good.

Football Denmark, which opened the European Championships against Finland on Saturday, celebrated the European Championships in June 1992, in which it did not even have to take part.

The surprise champion Denmark got a place in the eight-team European Championships only on the eve of when Yugoslavia was excluded from the Games due to the situation in the Balkans.

Played in the championship team Flemming Povlsen and Brian Laudrup as well as dropped out of the race Michael Laudrup also now rely on the possibility of surprises for the Danes.

“I can easily see us getting to the semifinals,” Povlsen says in an interview with the Danish Extra Bladet.

“We are respected by other teams, and we have proven that there is strength in our team.”

Denmark advanced to the European Championships in second place in their block by winning four of their eight matches and playing equal numbers. The country has started the ongoing World Cup qualifiers with three wins. The goal difference is a crushing 14-0.

Flemming Povlsen (right) rejoiced in the European Championship gold with Lars Olsen (left) and Henrik Larsen.

Povlsen sees a lot of similarities in the Danish team to the summer 1992 surprise champions. Brian Laudrup is on the same lines, but he doesn’t promise his country as big as Povlsen.

“I think the semi-finals are a very good fixed point, and of course anything can happen after that. But I would say the quarterfinals are more than an acceptable result, ”Laudrup says.

He tells Ekstra Bladet that Denmark will have to beat the Owls on Saturday if the team wants to play long races. Big brother Michael Laudrup sees that Denmark needs both luck and skill to succeed.

“I expect Denmark to definitely move forward [alkulohkosta], but in the playoffs, such small things decide, ”he says.

Senior Laudrup says he is not thinking only of the summer of 1992 or the European Championship gold won by Greece in 2004, as it will be harder for small countries to catch up on success in a 24-team tournament because there are more matches on the playoffs.

“But still Wales made it to the semi-finals of previous European Championships, so it can be done.”

Wales fell in the summer 2016 European Championship semi-final against the future champion, Portugal.

The match of the European Football Championship Denmark-Finland on Saturday 12 June at 7 pm The match will be shown live on TV2 and Yle Areena.

