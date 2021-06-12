European Football Championship | Danish football boss praises Teemu Pukk: “One of the best Super League strikers of all time”

Flemming Berg also has a long history with the Owl Painters.

Finland the national football team will play its historic European Championship match in Copenhagen against Denmark on Saturday night.

For the Danes, Owls is a familiar team – after all Markku Kanervan on the crew as many as nine players who have played at some point in their careers in Denmark.

The most interesting of them, the Danes, are those who represented Brøndby IF in 2014–2018 Teemu Pukkia, a familiar player in the Danish Football Association (DBU) responsible for the development of talented players Flemming Bergille.

Berg served as Brøndby’s chief talent scout when he helped the sports director Per Rudia to acquire the one transferred to Palermo on the loan of Puk Simon Makienok as a substitute.

“I had never thought it would be possible to bring him to Denmark, and it would not have been possible without connections to his network,” Berg recalls in an interview published by the Danish newspaper BT on Saturday.

“I thought Puck looked too good to play at Brøndby, or so I had seen him.”

Berg had struck Eyes before. Acting as Chelsea’s talent scout, the Dane staged a test with a London club for the promising striker.

“He wasn’t Chelsea’s level at the time,” Berg says.

The buck later ended up in Seville and from there via HJK, Schalke and Celtic to the ranks of Brøndby. He agreed, Berg thinks Thomas Frankin game style.

“Goat’s first episode at Brøndby wasn’t fantastic. Frankia was bound by the fact that he had Johan Elmander, and Thomas played with only one striker. So Elmander was a striker, even though he’s nowhere near the level of Puck, ”Berg says.

In his last two Brøndby seasons, Buck shone Alexander Zornigerin in coaching. He scored 20 and 17 goals in the Danish Super League during those seasons.

“He fit perfectly with the way Zorniger wanted the strikers to play in Brøndby. Buck has never been lazy, but he got a better idea that hard work pays off, and that’s why he became in my eyes one of the best strikers of all time playing in the Super League, ”says Berg.

The match of the European Football Championship Denmark-Finland on Saturday 12 June at 7 pm The match will be shown live on TV2 and Yle Areena.