European Football Championship Criticized var video review doesn’t hurt Wales right now: Switzerland’s winning goal changed to a few cents apart

Wales and Switzerland reached a 1-1 draw in a Group A match in Baku.

Switzerland and Wales ’match in the men’s European Football Championship finals will go down in history on at least one thing. The match played in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday became the first European Championship match where the goal was abandoned after a var video review.

Var is in use for the first time in the European Championship finals, and the videos were watched in the 85th minute of the match.

Just come to the field Mario Gavranovic hit Switzerland on goal, but after review it was rejected. This meant that the points were equalized in a Group A match with 1-1 goals.

The match the character was long Swiss Breel Embolo, who scored a 1 – 0 lead after 49 minutes.

Even before his goal, Embolo was strongly present: at the end of the opening period, Embolo was severely torn from his shirt in the penalty area, but the referee’s whistle did not ring and no error was detected in the var booth.

At the start of the second half, Embolo, 24, representing Borussia Mönchengladbach at the club level, shot sharply, but Wales’ excellent player Danny Ward rejected.

Switzerland got a shot from a corner after 74 minutes, but the angle was too narrow and the shot went harmlessly into the side netting. Reaching Kiefer Moore pushed for a tie for Wales, which also remained the end result.

There have now been two matches played in Group A. Italy won the European Championship finals in the opening match on Friday 3-0 in Turkey. The next matches in the block will be played next Wednesday.

