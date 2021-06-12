European Football Championship | Corona chaos brought dark clouds over the Swedish European Championship dream: “I have never been so worried”

Uncertainty erodes the opinion of head coach Janne Andersson.

Swedish the national football team will open its own European Championships on Monday in Seville, but dark clouds have piled up over the national team’s dreams throughout the week.

“I’ve never been so worried,” the national team head coach Janne Andersson said on Friday to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

In an interview released Saturday, Andersson said his concerns are not about gambling but what the coronavirus can do for the team during the Games.

“We have a plan and we’re doing everything we can to stop the infection, but it still doesn’t feel safe. Uncertainty is present all the time, ”the coach said.

Concerns began to accumulate when Dejan Kulusevskin the coronary infection came to light on Tuesday. Later that day also survived Mattias Svanbergin infection.

The two of you the player’s illness less than a week after the opening of the European Championships led the national team camping in Gothenburg to hold a crisis meeting and tighten their practices.

Andersson knows that the danger is not over, even though the crown tests of the team living in a tight corona bubble have been negative since the Kulusevski and Svanberg cases.

“The germination time is 14 days, so we can’t sigh with relief for a long time to come,” Andersson said.

Sweden on Thursday invited six players to practice, training outside the European Championship team in their own tight bubble. They got involved Isaac Kiese Thelin, Jesper Karlsson, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Rinne, Mattias Johansson and Niclas Hult.

Sweden will face Spain at its European Championship opening on Monday.