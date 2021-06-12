Belgium scored two goals in the opening period to settle the match.

If Finland’s 1–0 victory over Denmark was surprising and the match was dramatic anyway, it was not the second match of Group B, the encounter between Belgium and Russia, late Saturday night in St. Petersburg.

Belgium settled the match in the first half Romelu Lukakun and Thomas Meunierin with paints. Especially in the opening period, Russia was really weak, and Belgium had the opportunity to score more goals.

In the second half, Russia picked up a bit, but Belgium still dominated the game. Lukaku, who had a strong season in the Italian champions Milan Inter, still scored his second goal in the match in the 89th minute, so the final score was 3-0.

Belgium played the match without his injury still recovering star player Kevin De Bruynea. In addition, the team captain Eden Hazard entered the game for fc as the match clock showed 71 minutes.

In Group B, all teams have now played one match. Belgium and Finland took the wins. The next matches in the block will be played next Wednesday. Then Finland will meet Russia in St. Petersburg.

