European Football Championship A great opportunity for Belgium’s golden generation: In block B, Finland challenges pre-favorites

The challenge for Belgium is to keep the long-time star players in tune.

Belgium constantly gigs as number one in the Fifa ranking. At the 2018 World Cup, the team already won a bronze medal, but at the 2016 European Championships, the trip unexpectedly was interrupted in the semi-finals against Wales.

The players of the so-called golden generation in Belgium are now either a little under 30 or a little over 30. In other words, this exceptionally talented player has a chance to win a value tournament right now – or in just over a year at the Qatar World Cup.

The player list is downright confusing: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Yannick Carrasco, Eden Hazard…

All of the above are played in big clubs, which means that there have also been a lot of games during the season. Indeed, the biggest inconvenience in Belgium may be the fatigue brought on by the heavy season. De Bruyne, for example, only joined the team after the June practice matches, as he played on May 29 in the Champions League final.

The exception is Hazard, who hasn’t played very much at Real Madri because he’s been mostly injured.

Yet at the 2018 World Cup, the team’s clear number one star was Hazard, but now the cloak has been placed on De Bruyne’s shoulders. The Manchester City playmaker is the brain of the team, whose insights bring extra spice to an already skilled group. However, Hazard is still the Belgian captain.

“We are relieved that Hazard’s situation is getting better and we expect him to reach the top [ennen EM-kisoja]. He is our captain and in an important role, ”head coach Roberto Martinez said when he named his European Championship crew in May.

Hazard’s new arrival can start in the European Championship final.

Assessment: No challenger can be found for Belgium

Belgium (Fifa ranking 1.): If there is a weak point to look for in a Belgian team, it is a defense. That, too, comes to the fore only because Midfield and Offense, as well as the goalkeeper, are the best A-team in the world.

Denmark (10th): The second home team in the block played their three World Cup qualifiers in the spring with a total goal difference of 14–0! Opponents were not the sharpest in Europe, but Denmark is a very strong team.

Russia (38th): Our eastern neighbor plays fickle, but when the pieces hit the right place, Artyom Juba hits the required targets.

Finland (54.): The big question is in what condition Teemu Pukki is. The role of the main player in the owls is so big that top power from the eagle is needed for success. In practice, a small number of finishers must succeed.

Estimate: Belgium wins all their matches, but the Owls have a chance when others play suitably cross.