D.he Sunday was the day of the favorites at the European Football Championship. England, Austria and the Netherlands won their games at the start of the tournament. But it wasn’t easy for any of the teams. One goal was enough for the English, the Austrians needed two jokers, and the Dutch made it exciting themselves in a turbulent final phase. And what will Monday be like?

The first game of the day in particular (3 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship and on MagentaTV) promises great excitement. Scotland face the Czech Republic at their home stadium in Glasgow. The EM forecast by Daniel Memmert and Fabian Wunderlich predicts a close duel. 32.7 percent speak for a Scottish victory, 35 percent for the Czech Republic and 32.3 percent for a draw.

The roles are more clearly distributed in the following game (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, on ARD and MagentaTV). Poland for world footballer Robert Lewandowski from FC Bayern is the favorite in the duel with Slovakia. According to the calculation model, which is primarily based on data from the betting market, 52.3 percent speak for a success of the Poles. Only 18.4 percent speak for a victory of outsider Slovakia, a draw is 29.2 percent likely.

At the end of the day (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, on ZDF and on MagentaTV) the Spaniards receive Sweden. The game remains a home game, even if the venue was moved from Bilbao to Seville before the tournament due to the Corona regulations. The Iberians are the clear favorites with a 65.9 percent chance of winning. Only 11.9 percent speak for the Swedes, 22.2 percent for a draw.

