D.he European Championship is still in shock from the events of early Saturday evening when the Dane brought Christian Eriksen together on the pitch and had to be revived. After his health was stable, football was played again, in Copenhagen and also in Saint Petersburg for the game at 9 p.m. The program just continues on this Sunday. There are three more games to come.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

It starts with one of the favorites for the title. The English not only have the advantage that they can play the preliminary round matches in London’s Wembley Stadium, the semifinals and final also take place there. Now on Sunday (3 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, on ARD and MagentaTV), the first time is against Croatia. The memories are bad. England lost in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals. According to the EM forecast by Daniel Memmert and Fabian Wunderlich, this does not happen (57.3 percent). Croatia only has a 16.7 chance of winning.

Then it continues with Germany-Schreck North Macedonia. The outsider meets the Austrian selection in Bucharest to start in Group C. Who will prevail on Sunday (6:00 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, on ARD and MagentaTV)? In this game too, the result of the prognosis is clear. Coach Franco Foda’s Austrians win with a probability of 56.9 percent. It is unlikely that North Macedonia will surprise at the European Championship premiere (16 percent).

At the end of the third game day there is again a team with a home advantage: The Netherlands will play against the Ukraine in Amsterdam (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, on ARD and MagentaTV). And here too, as in the two previous games of the day, the roles are clearly assigned. There is a 57.2 percent probability that the Dutch will start the tournament with a win. You can only bet 16.4 percent on Ukraine.

