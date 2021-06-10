The EU offered Armenia to buy out the right to use the name “cognac”. The financial agreement provides for the provision of three million euros to Yerevan, writes RIA News…

Related materials Business in a box. Prison labor is a lucrative business. How much does Russia earn on the colonies? Alpine budget. They decided to give even more money to the North Caucasus. Why didn’t all the previous plans for its development work?

The Armenian government has already approved an agreement with Europe. Its goal is to promote a smooth and effective rejection of the geographical indication “cognac” for Armenian products, as well as help the Armenian industry to maintain its competitiveness in export markets.

The EU program provides for the development of a new name for the Armenian brandy, its advertising and marketing. It is funded from the EU budget under the European Neighborhood Instrument.

Earlier, experts of the federal project “Sober Russia” wanted to more than halve the volume of alcohol sales by 2030. The project proposes to reduce sales of alcoholic beverages to 12 billion liters by 2024, to 9 billion liters by 2027, and to 7 billion liters by 2030.

In addition, experts urge to halve the consumption of tobacco products by the population – from 300 to 150 billion pieces. According to the authors of the study, more than 85 percent of able-bodied Russians consume alcohol.