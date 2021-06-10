The government of Denmark announced this Thursday that chinstraps They will cease to be, from next Monday, of mandatory use indoors and will only be required for public transport passengers who are standing.

That until September 11. And from that date, no one will have to wear a chinstrap in that country.

The Danish government also announced a long list of restriction removal, extension of hotel hours and the progressive elimination of the digital certificate that proves that a person has already been vaccinated, had the disease or has a negative PCR no more than 72 hours old.

Scandinavian is the first European country to eliminate the obligation to wear chinstraps indoors, something others are starting to do outdoors for the first time in over a year.

From this Wednesday in Brussels it is no longer necessary to wear chinstraps outdoors except in a few very busy streets, mainly the most commercial ones.

The change does not affect the interiors and for now neither does the rest of the country in a generalized way, since the local authorities will be responsible for making the decision.

The end of the use of the chinstrap in the European ‘capital’ came practically without announcements and in these first three days little by little we begin to see more and more people who do not use it, although many seem to have taken the habit because you still see a lot of people with covered mouths and noses.

Others, faced with the obligation to use it indoors, always have it close by. On the street you can see many who carry it in their hand.

In the Etterbeek district, just a 15-minute walk from the institutions of the European Union, on Thursday morning more than half of the people who met this journalist in a few blocks’ walk were wearing chinstraps. Although in these streets it is not mandatory.

Summer with few restrictions

Belgium breathes. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo asked citizens in a short video on Wednesday to be responsible and, at the same time, to enjoy the arrival of a summer that is expected with hardly any restrictions.



In Oxford Street, in central London, this Sunday already many people were seen without masks. Photo: AFP

The incidence of the virus continues to fall, hospital admissions are reducing every day and the average number of deaths in the last week is 12 people each day, far from the 200 and 300 who died every 24 hours in Belgium on the worst days of the pandemic .

The country is taking very measured steps. On May 8, bars and restaurants were allowed to open their terraces but not their interior spaces. That came this Wednesday, with the extension of gastronomy hours so that they can open from 5 in the morning until 11:30 p.m.

Teleworking was also made more flexible -it is allowed to go to the office one day a week- andFor the first time in more than a year, gyms or cinemas can open this week. Almost 55% of Belgian adults have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Other European governments, such as those of France and Spain, anticipate that at the end of this month of June they could begin to eliminate the obligation to wear chinstraps outdoors, although there would be no date to also do it indoors as the Danes did.

