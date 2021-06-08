Today, Tuesday, June 8, the draw for Euromillions resulting in the following winning combination: 2, 11, 26, 36 and 47 . The stars have matched the numbers 7 and 9.

If you only have some of those numbers you may also have won a prize and there are up to 13 categories. There are 13 chances to get a prize. Also in this raffle organized by State Lotteries and Gambling you can pocket a million euros with the game El Millón also distributed this day if it matches the winning code PGD90018.

To play EuroMillions there are two ways to do it: with the single option and with the multiple option. Through the simple you can mark up to five boxes, that is, bet on five numbers between 1 and 50. Here you will also have to select two stars between numbers 1 and 11. However, in the case of the way multiple you can choose up to 10 numbers and 5 stars. On the other hand, to participate in El Millón, a code is assigned randomly with each bet by the technical gaming system.

This draw that began in 2004 is played throughout Europe reaching Spain, Portugal, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland. In Spain the price is 2.50 euros for each ticket.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our play has been successful, you will be able to collect the money from the day after. In the case of a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be claimed at any of the lottery establishments. On the other hand, if the amount is higher, it can only be collected at one of the financial entities authorized by the State Lotteries and State Betting Society (SELAE). For the collection, it must be taken into account that there is a period of three months to claim it from the day after.

Note: THE TRUTH is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of today’s Euromillions result offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.