E3 is upon us! Last night, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest show ended in spectacular fashion: the full reveal of Elden Ring. Now suitably pumped for the reveals to come, the Eurogamer News Cast has a stab at E3 predictions. Join Eurogamer reporter Emma Kent, news editor Tom Phillips and me in the video below to find out what to expect.

Eurogamer News Cast: E3 2021 predictions special!

We run through all the major shows set for this weekend and the following couple of days: Ubisoft, Xbox and Bethesda, Square Enix, Capcom, Nintendo Direct and Bandai Namco. There are knowns, known unknowns, and unknown unknowns. Such is E3!

All this and our usual ‘what we’ve been playing’ and ‘mug check’ segments are included in this week’s show. Enjoy!

(Here’s our E3 2021 schedule guide, if you’re after exact timings for the week’s festivities.)