In the debut of Group F, dubbed the group of ‘death’ by the teams that comprise it, France began with a 1-0 victory against Germany; while the Portuguese beat Hungary 3-0 at the hands of an inspired Cristiano Ronaldo. This player became the top scorer in the history of the European Championship.

The current world champion began Euro 2020 by beating the German team by one goal. Despite the fact that the two teams showed a tactical and physical display at the Allianz Arena in Munich, the French generated more danger in the rival area.

One of the risky plays for the Germans was a diagonal pass from Paul Pogba to Lucas Hernández, although the Bayern Munich defender failed to make it happen. In the 15th minute, Pogba threatened again and later, in the 17th, PSG striker Kylian Mbappé did the same.

Despite the attempts of the French national team, the scoring opened in their favor in the 20th minute with an own goal from Hummels. This made the mistake in the middle of the attempt to clear a ball that Hernández outlined for Mbappe.

The France coach was satisfied with the performance of his players. “It was a great game against a great rival. I knew the players were going to be prepared and they were. It was a game that could have been a semi-final or a final. Although the three points are not final, they are important,” he said. .



Kylian Mbappe celebrates France’s only goal in the Euro Group F match against Germany © EFE / EPA / Lukas Barth-Tuttas

And although Germany, true to its style, tried to reach Hugo Lloris’ goal, France’s dexterity in midfield avoided greater danger, except for a header from Thomas Müller in the 23rd minute. It was evident that the goal against had conditioned the plans of the German coach Joachim Löw, despite having had more possession of the ball.

In the second part, the Germans came out with everything. But to their bad luck they found an intractable Paul Pogba, chosen the best of the match by UEFA. Together with his partner and recent Champions League champion, N’golo Kanté, they complicated the Germans Toni Kroos and İlkay Gündoğan in midfield.

Then came the best attacks from the team led by Didier Deschamps. A shot from Adrien Rabiot that hit the crossbar, and two goals disallowed for offside, one to Mbappé and the other to Karim Benzemá, prevented Germany from having more goals against.

The latter returned to the competition after almost six years in which he was not called up to play for the French national team due to his investigation for attempted blackmail and his differences with the coach.

For his part, full-back Joshua Kimmich believes they deserved the draw. “I think we had a dominance phase in the second half. I think a point would have been fair for us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joachim Löw did not hide that the so-called world classic disputed by the winners of the last two world cups was very demanding. “I think it was a brutally intensive game. We put everything on the scale. We gave everything. We fought until the end, I cannot reproach the team at all,” he said at the end of the game.

The German team could not avoid defeat and are forced to beat Portugal in their next game if they want to continue dreaming of the title. The French, second in the standings by Group F, will face the Hungarians, last in the competition so far.

An inspired Cristiano Ronaldo debuts with a double and becomes the top scorer in the history of the European Championship

The 67,000 spectators at the Puskas Arena in Budapest witnessed a match in which Portugal showed all its strength and Hungary its fierce character to play the reigning European champions, despite falling 3-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the best player of the match, shone in the only venue of the cup that allows the maximum capacity. The “bug” once again wrote his name in the history books after becoming the first player to play five Euro Cups and the top scorer in this competition, with 11 goals, after signing a double against Hungary. However, his speed and physical display suggest that he can continue to extend his scoring record.





Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal in the game against Hungary and becomes the top scorer in the history of the European Championship © EFE / EPA / Bernadett Szabo

“It was essential to start the tournament this way. Now we just have to keep going, think about the next game and win,” Ronaldo said after the final whistle.

The Hungarians, motivated by the encouragement of the public, pressed from the start, but Portugal had more judgment and controlled the game, although they could not open the scoring until the final part of the second half.

The first chance was Diogo Jota, who at the age of 24 is excited about an active game, but an imperial Peter Gulacsi avoided the goal.

Then Cristiano had it in the 19th minute, when he finished off with a volley after a long pass from Pepe and Bernardo Silva was able to score in the 26th minute, but center-back Willi Orbán cleared the ball.

The clearest for Hungary came in the 36th minute, although Rui Patricio had no problem catching the ball that fell into his hands after a head volley from Adam Szalai.

Then, Jota, Liverpool player; and the Juventus star, were able to overtake their team, but the imprecision in the shots played against them.

In the second half of the match, Portugal was determined to attack. Pepe was close. However, a new intervention by Gulacsi returned to save his team. The spectators celebrated the performance of the Hungarian goalkeeper, who by then was already the most outstanding among those led by Marco Rossi.

The rest of his teammates were inspired by this to make the match more even, although they did not end up generating danger in the area of ​​the Wolverhampton goalkeeper of the English Premier League.

In the 67th minute, Bruno Fernández scared from outside the area but once again the inspired Hungarian goalkeeper cleared successfully.

The Portuguese could not fit the ball into the rival net and the pressure began to take hold of Cristiano’s team, something that Szabolcs Schön took advantage of to break the rival goal. However, the linesman raised the flag for advanced position and disallowed his goal.

Portugal was reluctant to lose and in the 84th minute the first goal would come in their favor in a play that began with Bruno Fernandes and ended with a shot from Raphael Guerreiro. Then, a foul by Orbán to Rafa Silva allowed the “commander” to put the second for his country from the penalty spot. And in 92, he repeated the feat after a good individual move, thus sealing the Portuguese victory.

With this, Ronaldo is just three goals behind Iranian Ali Daei, the top scorer in history at the national level with 106 goals.

But nothing can be blamed on the Hungarians, who, despite the result, pressed and tried to score until the end. However, when they reached the rival area they did not know how to solve, so the absence of their star Dominik Szoboszlai, who is injured, was felt.

On Saturday, Portugal will face Germany and Fernando Santos, their coach, already knows that it will be a difficult match. “Everyone knows that Germany is a great rival, they have a great coach. We know it will be a difficult game and I am sure that Joachim Löw thinks the same. They are two great teams, with great quality, no one is afraid of the other, but there is great respect, “he stressed. On the other hand, Hungary will play against France.