The European Championship was shocked this Saturday when the Denish footballer Christian Eriksen, 29, fell down on the pitch in the middle of the game, after losing consciousness in the 42nd minute of the match against Finland. The Inter Milan midfielder was treated for more than ten minutes on the pitch, while his teammates cried and prayed at the Copenhagen Parken and the doctors tried to revive the player.

The Denmark-Finland match, second in Euro 2020, was permanently suspended by UEFA at the edge of 7:00 p.m., after Eriksen was removed on a stretcher and with uncertainty about his health. Eriksen left the field after placing a tarp in the space where he was treated. A sample of the seriousness of the situation.

The Denmark players built a wall so that the scene of Eriksen removed from the pitch was not seen on the stadium screens. The more than 11,000 fans who almost filled the Parken at that moment gave the Danish footballer a standing ovation, while fans and players tried to console each other.

Eriksen, apparently a victim of a heart problem, fell suddenly on the pitch as he was about to finish the first half of the Denmark-Finland, and without suffering a blow. A priori, he did not suffer a heat stroke either, so an abnormality of the heart was pointed out as the cause of his fainting. The images were dramatic in the Parken in the Danish capital, as the Danish captain struggled between life and death, hoping for his recovery after a disturbing incident.