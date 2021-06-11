The day has come. Football fans will turn their gazes to Europe from today. The Eurocup will be held this year after overcoming the different barriers imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The sixtieth edition of the continental tournament promises a unique evening thanks to the organization of this in twelve venues in twelve different countries. The national teams began preparing for the European Championship from the beginning of June and now they are faced with the possibility of making their dream come true.

Group A

The UEFA draw was part of the first pot of Euro 2021 Turkey, Italy, Wales and Switzerland. Turks and Italians will be in charge of opening the continental tournament on June 11 at 9:00 p.m. For its part, Wales and Switzerland will debut in the competition on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.. The duels of this group will be played between the Olympic Stadium in Rome and the Olympic Stadium in Baku. The following contests will face Turkey with Wales and Italy with Switzerland and will take place on Wednesday 16 at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., respectively. Finally, the last matches of group A will be Italy – Wales Y Switzerland – Turkey. Both clashes will be played on Sunday, June 20 at 6:00 p.m..

Once the group stage has been played, the first two of each group, accompanied by the four best third parties, will make up the final draw of Euro 2021. In this way, the first classified of group A will face the second of group C (Holland, Ukraine, Austria or North Macedonia) at Wembley, while the second of group A will meet the second of group B (Denmark, Finland, Belgium or Russia) at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Group A calendar Italy

Turkey

Welsh

Swiss Match Date Schedule Campus Italy – Turkey 06/11/2021 21:00 h Rome Wales – Switzerland 05/12/2021 15:00 h Baku Turkey – Wales 06/16/2021 18:00 h Baku Italy – Switzerland 06/16/2021 21:00 h Rome Switzerland – Turkey 06/20/2021 18:00 h Baku Italy – Wales 06/20/2021 18:00 h Rome

B Group

Group B of Euro 2021 is made up of Denmark, Finland, Belgium and Russia. First, Denmark and Finland will start the duels of this group with a match on Saturday, June 12 at 6:00 p.m., While Belgium and Russia will do it at 9:00 p.m. the same day. The second contest will face Finland with Russia on June 16 at 3:00 p.m. Y Denmark and Belgium will do the same one day later at 5:00 p.m.. The last matches of the group stage of these teams will be held Monday, June 21 at 9:00 p.m. and will match Russia with Denmark and Finland with Belgium.

After the first matches, the teams in group B will seek the classification to the final draw. The leader of group B will face one of the best third in Seville, Meanwhile he second classified will play the round of 16 against the second in group A (Italy, Switzerland, Turkey or Wales) at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Group B calendar Denmark

Finland

Belgium

Russia Match Date Schedule Campus Denmark – Finland 06/12/2021 18:00 h Copenhagen Belgium – Russia 06/12/2021 21:00 h St. Petersburg Finland – Russia 06/16/2021 15:00 h St. Petersburg Denmark – Belgium 06/17/2021 18:00 h Copenhagen Russia – Denmark 06/21/2021 21:00 h Copenhagen Finland – Belgium 06/21/2021 21:00 h St. Petersburg

Group C

Holland, Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia will be in charge of forming group C of Euro 2021. The teams of this third group will begin to compete on June 13th. It will be then when Austria and North Macedonia meet at 6:00 p.m. and the Netherlands and Ukraine meet at 9:00 p.m. Four days later, June 17, The Netherlands will face Austria at 9:00 p.m., while Ukraine and North Macedonia will do so at 3:00 p.m. Finally, the matches North Macedonia – Holland and Ukraine – Austria will decide the final classification to define the table of Eurocup 2021. Both games will be played on Monday, June 21 at 6:00 p.m.

This is followed by the knockout phase. Here, the leader of group C will face one of the best third party on June 27 at the Puskás Arena Y the second classified must beat the first of group A (Italy, Switzerland, Turkey or Wales) at Wembley on June 26 if you want to stay alive in the competition.

Group C calendar Austria

North macedonia

Holland

Ukraine Match Date Schedule Campus Austria – North Macedonia 06/13/2021 18:00 h Bucharest Netherlands – Ukraine 06/13/2021 21:00 h Amsterdam Ukraine – North Macedonia 06/17/2021 15:00 h Bucharest Netherlands – Austria 06/17/2021 21:00 h Amsterdam North Macedonia – Holland 06/21/2021 18:00 h Amsterdam Ukraine – Austria 06/21/2021 18:00 h Bucharest

Group D

Group D of Euro 2021 will play their matches between London and Glasgow. England, Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland will seek the pass to the next round of the tournament against the claims of the rest. England and Croatia will be the first teams in the group to start their journey. English and Croats will play the June 13th at Wembley at 3pm. A day later, but with the same schedule, Scotland and the Czech Republic will face each other. The following matches will be held June 18: Croatia – Czech Republic at 6:00 p.m. and England – Scotland at 9:00 p.m. Finally, Croatia and Scotland will meet in the last qualifying match of the day 22 at 9:00 p.m.While in London the Czech Republic and England will play.

After facing each other in the early stages of the championship, the qualifiers will enter the decisive draw. A) Yes, the first of group D will play again at Wembley on June 29 against the second of group F (Germany, France, Portugal or Hungary). For its part, the second of this group D will face the second of group E the day before, on June 28, at the Parken Stadium (Spain, Poland, Sweden and Slovakia).

Group D calendar England

Croatia

Scotland

Czech Republic Match Date Schedule Campus England – Croatia 06/13/2021 15:00 h London Scotland – Czech Republic 06/14/2021 15:00 h Glasgow Croatia – Czech Republic 06/18/2021 18:00 h Glasgow England – Scotland 06/18/2021 21:00 h London Croatia – Scotland 06/22/2021 21:00 h Glasgow Czech Republic – England 06/22/2021 21:00 h London

Group E

Spain was framed in group E of Euro 2021 after the UEFA draw. The Spanish team will meet in the group stage with Poland, Sweden and Slovakia. Poland and Slovakia will be in charge of starting the group E matches Monday the 14th at 6:00 p.m.. For their part, Luis Enrique’s men will face Sweden in their first contact with the competition that same day. at 9:00 p.m.. The next meeting will take place on June 18 at 3:00 p.m. and will face Sweden and Slovakia, while Spain and Poland will do it a day later, on June 19, at 9:00 p.m.. Finally, the qualifiers will decide the Wednesday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. thanks to the matches Spain – Slovakia and Sweden – Poland.

The second classified in group E will be the first team to start their way to the conquest of the Euro. This will face the second of group D (England, Croatia, Czech Republic or Scotland) June 28 at Parken Stadium. Conversely, the head of group E will have to face one of the best third in Hampden Park a day later.

Group E calendar Poland

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden Match Date Schedule Campus Poland – Slovakia 06/14/2021 18:00 h St. Petersburg Spain – Sweden 06/14/2021 21:00 h Seville Sweden – Slovakia 06/18/2021 15:00 h St. Petersburg Spain – Poland 06/19/2021 21:00 h Seville Spain – Slovakia 06/23/2021 18:00 h Seville Sweden – Poland 06/23/2021 18:00 h St. Petersburg

Group F

The group of the death of the edition will be the F, a league that will unite three favorites to win the championship. In this way, Germany, France, Portugal and Hungary will bid to qualify for the final draw. Your matches will start on June 15. First, Hungary will play Portugal at 18:00 hours, while France and Germany will 9:00 p.m.. The next round of clashes will be Hungary – France and Portugal – Germany at 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on June 19, respectively. Finally, a Portugal – France and a Germany – Hungary will close the matches corresponding to the classification of group F Wednesday 23 at 9:00 p.m..

Behind this, the definitive leader of the league will have to face one of the best third in the round of 16 on June 29 at Hampden Park. Conversely, the second in the standings he will face each other to go to the quarterfinals with him second of group D (England, Croatia, Czech Republic or Scotland) June 28 at Parken Stadium.

Group F calendar Hungary

Portugal

France

Germany Match Date Schedule Campus Hungary – Portugal 06/15/2021 18:00 h Budapest France – Germany 06/15/2021 21:00 h Munich Hungary – France 06/19/2021 15:00 h Budapest Portugal – Germany 06/19/2021 18:00 h Munich Portugal – France 06/23/2021 21:00 h Budapest Germany – Hungary 06/23/2021 21:00 h Munich

Euro 2021 final draw

Round of 16

1: 2A – 2B (18:00, Amsterdam)

2: 1A – 2C (21:00, London)

3: 1C – 3D / E / F (18:00, Budapest)

4: 1B – 3A / D / E / F (21:00, Seville)

5: 2D – 2E (18:00, Copenhagen)

6: 1F – 3A / B / C (21:00, Bucharest)

7: 1D – 2F (18:00, London)

8: 1E – 3A / B / C / D (21:00, Glasgow)

Quarter finals

CF1: Winner 6 v Winner 5 (18:00, St. Petersburg)

CF2: Winner 4 v Winner 2 (21:00, Munich)

CF3: Winner 3 v Winner 1 (18:00, Baku)

CF4: Winner 8 v Winner 7 (21:00, Rome)

Semifinals

SF1: Winner CF2 v Winner CF1 (21:00, London)

SF2: Winner CF4 v Winner CF3 (21:00, London)

Final

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (21:00, London)