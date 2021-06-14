Milan Skriniar is not satisfied with canceling Lewandowski, with the help of Satka, but also decides the match with a goal as a skilled area striker allowing Slovakia to start the European Championship with a basic victory over a disappointing Poland in the opening of the group E in St. Petersburg. Twice the Slovaks take the lead but Paulo Sousa’s team recovers only once: they run aground after a first half hour as a protagonist and then for an infamous foul by the expert Krychowiak who leaves his team in ten. Slovakia, who had qualified after a play-off with Northern Ireland, took a 5-3 lead over their opponents, but it is a success that weighs as much as the two in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers. Tarkovic’s team, more continuous and amalgamated than the opponent who fails to create opportunities for Zielinski and Lewandowski. After Lukaku, another Inter player is decisive after the illness and fear for Eriksen. In some ways it might seem like a Serie A race: at the starting line there are Szczesny, Glik, Bereszynski, Linetty and Zielinski with Poland, Haraslin, Kucka, Skrinian and the former Neapolitan soul Hamsik with Slovakia.

The Poles, favorites but often disappointing in tournaments after sumptuous qualifiers, start with an authoritarian attitude, but every initiative crashes on Skriniar’s wall. Then Slovakia passes on the first counterattack, on 18 ‘: Hamsik serves Mak on the left who seems closed, but kills two opponents with the aggravating circumstance of a tunnel in Bereszynski. The outside of Ferencsvaros gets greedy and slingshot into the net. The ball is printed on the post and then enters the net hitting the back of the innocent Szczesny. It seems like a hiccup, but the young Slovaks get a taste for it and get excited, while Poland deflates and shows awkward defensive flaws. Mak and on the other side Haraslin, an interesting outside of Sassuolo, sink and cross supported by the work of Kucka, powerful and continuous, and of Hamsik. Two conclusions substantiate the superiority of the Slovaks, Zielinski fails to ignite, while Lewandowski is not properly triggered. Paulo Sousa, the Polish coach, must have used convincing words to shake his team who return to the field possessed in the second half and find the same in 33 seconds. Rybus crosses and Linetty ends a phone call which is however very angled and bags.

The psychological wave now pushes the Poles who attack with good continuity. While waiting for the overtaking, Sousa’s team is betrayed by one of his senators: the director Krychowiak, already booked, stops Horovada from behind and leaves his team in ten at 17 ‘. Slovakia regained strength, the Poles became frightened and after 7 ‘a new advantage with a shot as a consummate goal scorer by Skriniar. And for Poland they are troubles because the Inter player returns to garrison his defense as masters, while the opponent’s initiatives to find a draw are inconclusive. The only thrills are the conclusions of Bednarek and Swiderski in the recovery, but the second comeback fails: Slovakia dreams of qualification, now all uphill for the Poles.

