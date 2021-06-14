Schick’s newfound genius breaks Scotland’s courage and fighting spirit. At the Hampden Park in Glasgow the protagonist is the former striker of Sampdoria and Roma, who signs a masterpiece double with which he gives the Czech Republic a victory of great value in group D of Euro 2020. The technical quality of the formation weighed. of Silhavy able to withstand the impact and boldness of the Scots, thanks also to Vaclik’s saves, to then skewer the opponents and extinguish their dreams. Scotland, in a “bravehearth” version from the first minutes, were missing from a major event since the 1998 World Cup and wanted to treat themselves to an afternoon of glory in front of their audience. A win would have allowed the Scottish team to reach England at the top of the group and play the Anglo-Saxon derby on Friday without too many risks. And instead the ambitious Czech Republic flies and Scotland is now called immediately in or out against the Bianchi d’Albione.

As announced on the eve by the Scottish federation, the players did not kneel in the gesture of Black Lives Matter, underlining however the desire to want to defeat all forms of discrimination. The Scots do not forget the episode in the Europa League in the match between Glasgow Rangers and Slavia Praga, which saw Kamara victim of racism and defender Ondrej Kudela suspended for 10 games. At the start, the Scotland coach focuses on McTominay while the Czechs line up Schick and Jankto from the first minute. In the first fraction it is Scotland to create more push also from the chorus of the home crowd who did not attend a match of their national team in a great event, since the 1998 World Cup. The Czech Republic is good at not disuniting and containing the assaults of the Scots, withstand the impact thanks also to the interventions of Vaclik on Robertson and Dykes. The Czech team grows at a distance and weighs the quality of the individual. And at the end of the first half he unlocks the match with the revived Schick who is ready on a precise cross from Ciufal. Scotland staggers and tries an immediate reaction.

In the second half he immediately touched the equalizer with Hendry’s crossbar, then it was again Vaclik who made a miracle by corner a treacherous lob caused by his partner Kalas. The Czechs seem to be on the ropes but this is Schick’s day who invents a masterpiece goal in the 52nd minute: the striker surprises Marshall by kicking from the midfield, the ball takes a poisonous and perfect trajectory that brings Scotland to their knees. Stunned the hosts try everything, they advance with their heads down to try to reopen the match. But heart and courage are not enough. For Schick it is perhaps the beginning of a new page.

